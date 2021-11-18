Emma Roberts Says Having a Baby Inspired Her to Live More Sustainably (Exclusive)

GREEN MATTERS: Was there a specific moment that inspired you to start living more sustainably?

EMMA ROBERTS: I’ve become more mindful about what I bring into my home and the products we use in it since I became a mom, and it really opened my eyes to how much waste my household can create every day.

Since partnering with Grove for Plastic Free July this past summer, I learned that only 9 percent of plastic is actually recycled no matter how much we put into the bin. This blew me away and ever since I’ve become more invested in choosing options that are free of single-use plastic.