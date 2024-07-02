Green Matters
Chic Pilates Socks for Every Kind of Workout Style — From No-Shows to Knee-Highs

These cozy Pilates socks made of breathable cotton and organic cotton have non-slip grip and will keep you stable and stylish on the Reformer or mat.

Jul. 2 2024, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

If you've ever tried to hold your balance on a Pilates Reformer, you understand the need for grippy, non-slip socks. I marvel at people who wear regular socks (or go barefoot!) and stand on one foot without slipping, whether on this sliding platform or a yoga mat. Another thing Pilates people know is it's a chic workout, so slipping is not something you want to do — and neither is wearing a pair of dirty, tattered socks. Style is the second-most crucial element, right behind safety.

6 Best Pilates Socks

Best Ballet Socks: Tavi Lola Grip Socks ($22)

Best Low-Cut Ankle Socks: Quince Gripper Ankle Socks, 4-Pack ($30)

Best Quarter Socks: Pointe Studio Happy Ankle Grip Socks ($18)

Best Crew Socks: Move Active Crew Non Slip Grip Socks ($16)

Best Scrunch Socks: Alo Strappy Siren Grip Sock ($38)

Best Knee-High: Verdancy Pilates Socks ($17)

So, what's your Pilates (or yoga or barre) style? I tend to be a striped crew sock kinda girl, but ballet-style Pilates socks are also a mood. Picking out socks to go with my workout outfit is part of the fun when it comes to this deep muscle-toning routine (which is quite a bit harder than one might expect, but I digress). Below, I've rounded up six of the best pairs of Pilates socks for whatever style suits your fancy, including ruffle trim socks and some retro-looking slouchies and knee-highs. They're all a bit too cute to resist.

Lola Grip Socks

ballet style Pilates socks in blue stripe
Source: Tavi

My second-favorite style of Pilates socks, ballerina style, is executed elegantly in these Lola Grip Socks from Tavi Active, designed for comfort and performance with soft organic cotton, non-slip grip, and a third, unique feature: unparalleled arch support, which makes them a standout.

Materials: Organic cotton, nylon, elastane

$22 at Tavi Active

Cotton Gripper Ankle Socks, 4-Pack

grey Pilates ankle socks
Source: Quince

If low-cut ankle socks are your go-to athletic style, go for an upgrade with Quince's 100 percent organic cotton Gripper Ankle Socks. The breathable, non-slip gripper socks will keep you stable and comfortable on a flat mat or an elevated Reformer. And they'll look just like your typical gym socks when you wear them with sneakers. They come in a 4-pack to see you through the week.

Materials: Organic cotton, nylon, spandex

$30 at Quince
Happy Ankle Socks

ruffle trim ankle socks for Pilates
Source: Pointe Studio

Ruffle trim ankle socks are just about everywhere you turn, and Pointe Studio does the trend justice with its adorable Happy Ankle Socks. The gripper pair are perfect for yoga, Pilates, or barre. They come in a bunch of colors, but we love Arctic Ice (pictured). Not only will they keep your feet stay secure while keeping your balance, but they'll look cute with your day-to-day outfits, too.

Materials: Cotton, polyester, spandex

$18 at Simply Workout

Crew Non Slip Grip Socks

Pilates Reformer with a person wearing striped crew socks
Source: Move Active

Striped crew socks are my number-one go-to for Pilates, and I love these by Move Active. These stylish crew socks have a non-slip grip and envelop your feet in cozy comfort and breathability. They have nice arch support, too.

Materials: Cotton, polyester, elastane

$18 at Move Active
Alo Strappy Siren Socks

white slouchy Pilates socks
Source: Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga's grip socks skew kinda pricey, but just one pair of socks this stunning can truly help get you out the door on those days when you're just not feeling it. Behind the chicness, these Strappy Siren Grip Socks are designed for optimal performance in the studio. They have an open instep with elastic cross-straps for added stability, ribbed ankle cuffs for extra support, and cushioned soles with no-slip silicone grips to keep you steady.

Materials: Cotton, polyester, spandex

$38 at Alo Yoga

Verdancy Pilates Socks

A person's legs wearing green knee high Pilates socks with yellow stripes
Source: Amazon

These knee-high Pilates socks are a look and a half! Pilates Grip Socks come in a bunch of fun colorways like this green and yellow one and are made of breathable cotton, durable polyester, and stretchy spandex to ensure a secure fit, so you can get down to business. Just remember: these are hand-wash only.

Materials: Cotton, spandex

$17 at Amazon
