“Proofed!” Laundry Sheets Review: What I Thought About the Low-Waste Laundry Detergent

As a family of five, our household does a lot of laundry. And, thanks to my job as a freelance writer, I often get to test new and different types of laundry detergent for my job. As such, I feel that I'm fairly knowledgeable about all things laundry-related. Not only that, but as a mother of three small children, I also know the importance of keeping an eye out for products that are good for the environment, which means opting for products that don't involve single-use plastics.

That's hard to find with many cleaning and laundry products, since these formulas typically need to be stored in durable plastic containers that won't break during shipping and that minimize light exposure to the chemicals inside. That's why I was super excited to check out Proofed!'s plastic-free laundry detergent sheets. The company sent me multiple product samples, which I used on my busy family's laundry for several weeks. Here's what I thought of the brand.

I tried Proofed!'s laundry detergent sheets for two weeks.

I received multiple samples of Proofed!'s laundry detergent sheets, which included a fragrance-free option as well as "clean" and "sport" scents. The first thing I noticed about the packs — that came with 32 detergent sheets — was how light they were. The directions explained that you would only need one sheet for small loads, or two sheets for larger (or heavily soiled) loads.

Being a mom of three small kids, I opted for double sheets in each load, which translates into about 16 loads per box for us. The second thing I noticed was how little smell there was to the sheets. Typically, even the fragrance-free options still have a bit of a smell to them, but they were truly odorless to me. And while I did use the "clean" scent as well, I only detected the faintest hint of smell, which meant my laundry didn't have a strong perfume smell when they came out of the wash.

The sheets themselves were super thin, which sometimes made it hard to tell how many I was grabbing at once. However, after some trial and error, I was able to figure out the best way to pinch the sheets to ensure I wasn't grabbing too many at once. After that, I absolutely loved how easy it was to just open the package and pull out some sheets without having to fumble around with a measuring cup/the lid that comes with most liquid detergents, or deal with any heavy bottles.

I was pleasantly surprised by the product's effectiveness, because it's been my experience that laundry sheets aren't as great at getting clothes clean as traditional liquid detergents. I even tested a heavily soiled soccer jersey that had some chocolate cake stains on it, and it was able to lift a lot of the mess out of the fabric. Another thing that really set Proofed! apart from some of the other laundry sheets I've tried in the past is that it completely dissolved in the wash.

When I've tried other sheets in the past, the drum of my washing machine almost always has a little residue left (and sometimes, the clear outline of a sheet that got stuck to the side of the washer without dissolving), but I didn't notice that in any of the loads that I washed. Additionally, my clothes didn't feel like they had any leftover residue on them either, which means that each sheet fully dissolved during the laundry cycle.

The pros and cons of using Proofed! laundry sheets.

There is a lot to love about these sheets. Not only are they super lightweight (which means no lugging heavy bottles into the basement where my washing machine is), but they also have a lot of other stuff going for them, including: A small footprint that makes this great for anyone lacking space

Lightweight, which is great for taking to a laundromat

Plastic-free, which means you don't have to worry about what you're leaving behind when you're done with the package

Family-friendly ingredients that rely more on plant-based products and enzymes instead of harsh chemicals

Variety of scents

The company is female-founded

Proofed! is safe for use in all types of washing machines and can be used in hot or cold water

While I do really like Proofed!, there are some things that I would want to make sure you knew before you purchased them for yourself: They may not be cost-effective for big families, since a 32-pack costs $12.99, which would only get our house through about a week's worth of laundry

They don't make your clean clothes smell like anything, and as someone who likes her clothes to smell clean, I did miss that. However, the workaround is to grab a scent additive (I love Downey's Scent Beads), and you'll be all set

You may have to order them online, and depending on where and how you shop, that may mean an extra delivery for your household