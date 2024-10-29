Home > Green Matters Approved 14 of the Best Brands Making Energy Efficient Washing Machines Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 29 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

There are many ways to make your laundry routine more eco-friendly — including washing your clothes in an energy efficient washing machine. And these days, numerous appliance brands make washing machines with various sustainability certifications and pledge to use less water and electricity. Here are our picks of some of the best brands making energy efficient washing machines, all of which offer Energy Star certified washers. Vote for the best energy efficient washing machine brands once a day until Nov. 26, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Dec. 5, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Amana

Amana, owned by Whirlpool, makes several Energy Star certified washers, such as the Front-Load Washer with Large Capacity. The average lifespan of an Amana product is 10 to 15 years, and the warranty is one year from the date of purchase. Whirlpool aims to achieve net zero emissions in its plants and operations facilities by 2030. The company is also partnered with Habitat for Humanity to donate its products to those in need.

Beko

Beko makes kitchen and laundry appliances. Many of the company's products are Energy Star certified, and the Beko washtub is made from 60 recycled plastic water bottles. From 2017 to 2021, Beko has recycled 114 million plastic bottles globally. Beko's parent company, Arçelik, became carbon neutral in its global production plants in 2019 and 2020 via its 305.407 tons of carbon credit earned through the Carbon Financing Project.

Bosch

Bosch makes home appliances, including washers and dryers. The company has been climate neutral-certified since 2020 and makes washers that are Energy Star certified. 89 percent of the energy that Bosch uses is green. The company makes efforts to be circular by extending product life cycles and reusing materials from old appliances.

Electrolux

Electrolux makes household appliances, notably washers and dryers. The company won an Energy Star Most Efficient award in 2023 and is Energy Star's Partner of the Year in 2024. Electrolux has been reducing CO2 emissions in its North American operations since 2015. The company aims to become a circular business by using recycled materials, making products last longer, and encouraging sustainable packaging. Electrolux is also a partner of the Nature Conservancy.

Frigidaire

Frigidaire, owned by Electrolux, makes household appliances, including washers and dryers. The company makes Energy Star certified products, and its parent company was named the 2024 Energy Star Partner of the Year. Frigidaire (via Electrolux) has reduced 83 percent of its CO2 emissions since 2015 and has moved to 100 percent renewable electricity in its North American sites.

GE

GE's lineup of home appliances includes washers and dryers, many of which are Energy Star certified, including front-loading and top-loading varieties. GE has partnered with Savant Systems, Inc., to create its "GE Appliances EcoBalance System," an integrated package of energy-efficient appliances for homeowners. Additionally, GE has appliance recycling and a partnership with the EPA's SmartWay program to commit to more sustainable transportation moving appliances from factories to retailers.

Insignia

Insignia, a Best Buy brand, makes home appliances and other electronic accessories, including high-efficiency top-load washers and dryers with Energy Star certification. In 2019, Best Buy made a goal to reduce carbon emissions from products in Energy Star categories by 20 percent before 2030. Best Buy has had its own e-waste recycling program since 2009, inviting the public to drop off used electronics at most Best Buy stores to be recycled.

LG

LG makes home appliances and electronics, including washing machines and dryers, some of which are Energy Star certified. The company's WashCombo All-in-One uses energy-saving heat pump technology. LG is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and aims to use 100 percent renewable energy for all operations by 2050. The company has partnered with Discovery Education and the National Wildlife Federation for the "Endangered Species Series" to bring awareness about endangered wildlife in schools.

Maytag

Maytag, which is owned by Whirlpool, makes multiple Energy Star certified washers and dryers. The company notes that Energy Star certified washers use about 20 percent less energy and about 30 percent less water than regular washers. Whirlpool aims to achieve net zero emissions in its plants and operations facilities by 2030, and the company is also partnered with Habitat for Humanity to donate its products to those in need.

Midea

Midea makes all kinds of washers, including a few that are Energy Star certified, as well as "smart" washing machines that can be connected to Wi-Fi. Some Midea machines come with a lifetime warranty; others have a warranties that last for a few years. Midea has a number of sustainable development goals it's working to achieve by 2030, and the company also supports the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Miele

Miele offers a quiz on its website to match you with the right washer or dryer for your needs. Machines are all designed to reduce energy and water use, and they are designed to last for about 20 years and to be repaired, rather than replaced. Some machines are also Energy Star certified. Miele is working towards creating a circular company with net-zero waste for all materials used to make the company's appliances.

Samsung

Source: Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung has a wide variety of washers and dryers, including a number of Energy Star certified models. When you get your appliance installed, for $15, the installer will take your old appliance to be recycled. The company has a number of technologies in place to make its appliances more energy efficient, sustainability reports are available on the website, and Samsung is dedicated to the responsible sourcing of minerals.

Speed Queen

Speed Queen offers a selection of Energy Star certified washers and dryers, and most products come with five to seven year warranties. Speed Queen also makes washing machines with Pet Plus technology, designed to remove animal hair and odors from your clothes; additionally, the company is partnered with Best Friends Animal Society, and donates washing machines to rescues and shelters.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool has a number of Energy Star certified and high-efficiency (HE) washing machines, with both top- and front-loading models, as well as various "smart" washers and dryers. The Whirlpool Corporation is working towards net zero emissions by 2030, by implementing electricity over fossil fuels wherever possible, investing in renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, and implementing various waste reduction efforts in its operations.