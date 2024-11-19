Home > Green Matters Approved 14 Best Zero-Waste Laundry Brands You Need to Know Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Nov. 19 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: istock

Say goodbye to large plastic jugs of liquid laundry detergent, and say hello to the brands that make zero-waste laundry solutions. Making products ranging from laundry tablets to sheets to powder, and using packaging materials like cardboard and metal, these are some of the best zero-waste laundry brands on the market. Plus, all of these companies are cruelty-free!

Vote for the best zero-waste laundry brands once a day until Dec. 17, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Dec. 26, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the Best Zero-Waste Laundry Brands!

Common Good

Common Good makes biodegradable and chemical-free cleaning products for personal care, dishes, hard surfaces, and laundry. Its formulation is also cruelty-free and vegan. Common Good's packaging is recycled, recyclable, and closed-loop, with reuse and refill highly encouraged.

Dirty Labs

Source: Scott Snyder/Dirty Labs

Dirty Labs makes zero-waste dish cleaners, laundry, and baby products. The company's products do not contain parabens, sulfates, chemicals, fillers, or other harmful additives. Products are biobased, certified cruelty-free, vegan, and PETA-approved. Currently, Dirty Labs' packaging does contain plastic, but the company is committed to working towards an entirely plastic-free line. All bottles are recyclable and Dirty Labs is EWG approved.

Dropps

Source: Dropps

Dropps makes laundry and dish-cleaning products. The company is a Certified B Corp and uses zero-waste packaging. Products come in pods and are vegan and Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free. Dropps products are also USDA-certified biobased and use recyclable paperboard packaging. The company also offsets its carbon emissions via a partnership with Clearloop.

Greatfill

Greatfill makes various eco-friendly cleaning products, including body wash, dish soap, laundry detergent, multi-purpose cleaners, and more. The company aims to eliminate single-use plastic and make refilling convenient and fun. Greatfill is vegan, biodegradable, paraben-free, plastic-free, certified cruelty-free, and its products come in refillable pouches.

Kind Laundry

Kind Laundry makes zero-waste laundry products, including sheets, detergent sheets, stain remover bars, and dryer balls. Per Kind Laundry's website, product ingredients do not contain any harmful fillers, dyes, or toxins. The packaging is 100 percent recyclable, and all products are available as subscriptions.

Meliora

Meliora makes zero-waste cleaning products, including laundry powder that is scented and unscented. The company's ingredients are Made Safe certified, Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, vegan, and plastic-free. Laundry detergent is packaged in a paper-and-steel canister, which is designed for reuse. The canister is also fully recyclable.

Myni

Source: Myni

Myni is a Canadian company that makes zero-waste cleaning products, including laundry, personal care, and baby products. Its laundry tablets come in recyclable cardboard packages and compostable transparent film. The company is Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, Certified Plastic Neutral, and a 1% For the Planet member.

Nature First

Nature First makes laundry pods from soap berries and aloe vera. Products come in a compostable bag and are vegan and cruelty-free. The soapberries in Nature First's product line are harvested from local communities in Himalayan villages. Additionally, pods are fragrance-free and safe for use on fine fabrics.

SuperBee

Source: SuperBee Wax Wraps

SuperBee makes zero-waste products, including a laundry detergent substitute that is organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and good for 300 washes. The company is a Certified B Corp and its original product, the SuperBee Wax Wraps, was designed to create a zero-waste way to store food. SuperBee also upcycles its production waste, uses compostable packaging, and utilizes a sustainable manufacturing process.

Tangie

Source: Tangie

Tangie makes zero-waste products, including home care, personal care, and pet care. The company's Zero Waste Laundry Concentrates make enough liquid for roughly 128 – 264 loads of laundry and is phosphate-free, phthalate-free, and plastic-free. The Laundry Concentrate is also vegan and uses plant-based ingredients. Tangie products are Environmental Working Group verified, Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, and CleanHub certified plastic neutral.

The Good Fill

The Good Fill makes laundry detergent powder and encourages refills where possible. Its products are Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, vegan, and come in refillable mason jars for your convenience. The Good Fill is also partnered with TerraCycle and Compost Nashville.

Tru Earth

Tru Earth makes zero-waste laundry, kitchen, and bath products. Tru Earth's Laundry Eco Strips are vegan, hypoallergenic, paraben-free, and come in one of three scents or fragrance-free. The company is a Certified B Corp, an Ocean Waste partner, and uses fully recyclable cardboard packaging.

Zero Co.

Source: Zero Co.

Zero Co. makes zero-waste laundry, personal care, and cleaning products in refillable containers. Products like its Fabric Soaker & Wash Booster are fragrance-free, gray water, and septic tank-safe. Zero Co. products are vegan, cruelty-free, made with plant-based formulas, and low-toxin or toxin-free. Not to mention, for every product sold, the company removes 10 water bottles' worth of waste from oceans, rivers, and beaches.

Zero Waste Cartel

Source: Zero Waste Cartel

Zero Waste Cartel produces zero-waste products including laundry, personal care, home care, and beauty products. The company's Laundry Detergent Sheets come in boxes of 60 sheets (60 loads of laundry). The laundry sheets are also vegan, fragrance-free, plastic-free, non-toxic, biodegradable, hypoallergenic, and free from dyes, parabens, phosphates, phthalates, and fillers.