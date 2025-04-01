Guy Has a Sustainable ‘Detergent Hack’ While Doing Laundry and People Think It's Oddly Genius

The man shocked his girlfriend by doing the laundry hack at his home, which eventually turned into a viral internet moment.

When it comes to laundry, there are a dozen hacks and easy shortcuts to help get the most demanding house chore done swiftly. With a fresh new trick, TikTok user named Iluka (@ilukugh) shared in a video that her boyfriend does a unique thing when washing clothes in the machine. She stated that he simply tosses in the detergent bottle cap along with the laundry for a good reason.

Man reading the back of a detergent bottle for information. (Image Source: TikTok | @ilukugh)

Alarmed by her boyfriend’s antics, Iluka wrote, “Help? I just asked my bf where the cap for the detergent is and he said, ‘Oh, I just fill it up and throw it in?’” The video portrayed the man in question minding his own business, doing the laundry, and flashing a smile at the camera as she recorded him. She questioned his method, and in the next scene, the boyfriend was seen glaring at the back of the bright green detergent bottle, seemingly looking for some information. The TikTok creator allowed some insight and explained that her partner was determined that the laundry hack was actually mentioned on the bottle. “He’s so convinced this is normal that he’s looking for ‘where it says on the box’.”

(Image Source: TikTok | @squirllz)

She then called out his behavior as “mental” in the caption. However, it appears there were many others who followed the same laundry tradition because it apparently cleans the bottle cap that had been collecting residues easily. “My cap says 'Toss in wash or rinse after use,' so I don't know about y'all, but I can read,” wrote a person (@zynikal) while another (@thejesshenderson) noted, “Yes, and then it doesn’t get sticky.” “I have done this my entire life! Keeps the cap from getting sticky and gross, and you use every last drop of your detergent dose,” supported someone else (@p1x1e.pr1ncess). A commenter (@the.og.gorgeous.georg) joked, “I thought we all just tilted the bottle in for a split second and moved on with our lives.”

(Image Source: TikTok | @wendyflucas)

However, some others were not on board with the laundry hack. An internet user (@leilamarsh) revealed, “I was expecting all of these comments to be like, 'Yeah that’s insane,' but instead I’m just more confused.” While another user (@trying.my.somewhat.best) reasoned, “Every bottle I've bought for the last decade allows the extra to just drip back in. That's why the top is like that. You just gotta be a little more careful."

A man waiting for his clothes in the dryer. (Image Source: Pexels | Tima Miroshnichenko)

While the general public had differing opinions, experts have also chimed in on the relatively new method of doing laundry. Becky Rapinchuk, a cleaning expert, told HuffPost, “This method works great at keeping the drips off the bottle and off the shelf.” Similarly, Patric Richardson, aka The Laundry Evangelist, also expressed support for the hack, saying he loved it simply because it kept the “bottle clean” and made the job easier. Although he has a few reservations about the hack. Richardson noted that he never uses big plastic caps to throw them in the laundry, as it may hamper the functioning of the machine.

James Joun, co-founder and chief operating officer of the on-demand laundry service called Rinse, also warned people about the ignorant use of detergent caps in the laundry. “Most detergent caps are not designed to withstand the agitation of a washing machine. It could crack, break, or get stuck in the drum or filter, leading to potential damage to both your clothes and the machine,” Joun said. There could be several complications caused for the sake of cleaning your detergent caps.