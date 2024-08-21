Home > Small Changes > Living Don't Ruin Your Black Tops: Try These Tricks to Remove Deodorant Stains Don't toss those stained shirts without trying some of these methods. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 21 2024, 5:11 p.m. ET Source: iStock

There are few things as frustrating as reaching for your favorite black top, only to discover that it's covered in white marks from your deodorant. It's actually a fairly common problem, especially since the white from the deodorant makes such a stark contrast against the black shirt, and fortunately there are quite a few quick and easy fixes that can help you get rid of the mess without ruining your shirt.

Between little hacks that can help buy you some time before laundry day so you can keep wearing your top to those that can help you beat those stubborn stains that haven't been solved by washing alone, this list of five ways to remove deodorant stains from black shirts is sure to help you get dressed with confidence!

Vinegar soak.

If you've got some stains that aren't coming out with washing alone, you may want to try putting some vinegar in a big bowl and soaking your shirt for at least an hour (but no more than two). The Clotheslyne blog says that chemistry is the reason why this method works since the active agents in the vinegar solution will help break down the deodorant's bond, which is what keeps it clinging to your top. One cup will do but make sure it's enough to soak the soiled area.

Make a paste using baking soda.

Another trick that the pros swear by resorts to making a paste using baking soda. TikToker Madame Sweat swears by her recipe, which combines three tablespoons of baking soda and a tablespoon of water into a thick paste, which she says you'll need to rub into the deodorant stain before letting it sit for 20 minutes. After your timer goes off, rinse the paste and wash it like normal.

DIY a stain remover using dish soap and hydrogen peroxide.

For this next tip, you'll need to check under your bathroom and kitchen sink because you will need some dish soap and hydrogen peroxide. The Clotheslyne blog says you can create a solution by mixing equal parts of these two items, saturating the stained area, and letting it sit for up to an hour. Pro tip: keep your top in a dark place while you use this method, since exposing this solution to sunlight can cause your shirt's color to fade.

Buff it out.

If you didn't notice your deodorant stain until you've already left the house you may want to try this trick from TikToker @ems_place2023. She says you can buff the stains out of your shirt by folding a clean piece of your shirt over the dirty part and then vigorously rubbing the two together, no washing machine needed!

Buy a stain remover.