Do Top Loaders or Front Loaders Have a Lower Environmental Impact?

For most people, the differences between a top loader and front loader washing machine come down to aesthetics and and practicality. After all, both of them perform the same function: they wash your clothes. Choosing one is usually as simple as determining the space and design of your home. But even ignoring all the different styles or new-fangled gizmos on any given model, there are actually some very serious pros and cons to consider when choosing a washer.

Those who are environmentally-conscious will likely look for washers that are more efficient, use less water, and use less electricity. Many appliances on the market today are advertised as “energy-efficient” but what does that term really mean? And, more importantly, which type of washer is actually better for the environment, top loaders or front loaders?

Making a sensible choice will involve a number of factors. You’ll need a washer of the proper size for a start, one that can fit in your laundry room or closet without issue. Those with laundry closets will likely want to choose front loader washers as they can be stacked up and down to fit in smaller spaces. You will also need to consider the door types, agitators, and the energy and water conservation capacities of these washers as well.

What are the pros of front loaders?

Front loader washing machines, as in the ones you are most likely to see in a laundromat, have been sort of “out of vogue” in U.S. homes for a few decades now. However, the modern versions of these classic washers have some interesting features that make them rather impressive when weighed against the competition.

Many of them are stackable, meaning you can fit them in a smaller area in your home. This makes them somewhat ideal for apartments or tiny homes. If you’re the type of person who does laundry only once a week, then the larger capacity of the front loader is definitely a plus. Their size even allows them to accommodate bulkier items like comforters, whereas a top loader usually would not. On top of that, they tend to have better stain removal because they can add steam to the wash cycle.

The most important benefit of front loaders is that they tend to be more energy efficient, as they use less water per load than other washers. However, this varies from brand to brand.

