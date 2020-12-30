Like it or not, deodorants and antiperspirants are pretty much a part of our daily life — and there is a pretty strong argument that they ought to be. Unfortunately, the majority of commercially available deodorants and antiperspirants contain chemicals and potential toxins that you wouldn’t want to be rubbed into your most sensitive areas. Luckily, we’ve got you. There are plenty of natural deodorants out there. Why should I use natural deodorant, you may ask? How is it any different than the cheap, name brand stuff? We’ll tell you why!