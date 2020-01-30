We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Jane Gooddall Plans to Plant 5 Million Trees (Just This Year!)

Dr. Jane Gooddall knows that there’s power in every single person doing their part to make the planet a better place. And that’s why she’s doing her part by planting 5 million trees — this year alone. The primatologist and founder of The Jane Gooddall Institute has partnered with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to either replant or restore trees to help the group with their 1 Trillion Trees Campaign

“[1 Trillion Trees] offers innovative technologies which will serve to connect tens of thousands of small and large groups around the world that are engaged in tree planting and forest restoration,” Dr. Gooddall, DBE, said in a statement posted on the Jane Gooddall Institute site. “Creating this ‘greening global community,’ which will allow for sharing critically needed funding and best practices — just what is needed to achieve the trillion trees goal in 10 years. Towards this [1 Trillion Trees] goal, I am proud to announce that our Roots & Shoots program, which empowers young people in 60 counties, has committed to planting over 5 million new trees over the coming year. Now is the time for everyone on the planet to do their part.”