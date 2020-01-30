Jane Gooddall Plans to Plant 5 Million Trees (Just This Year!)

Recently, she explained her philosophy for inspiring people (of all ages) to make a difference: Teach them to take realistic action , and touch them personally, rather than just talk about what needs to happen. She explained to author KK Ottesen for her book Activism: Portraits of Courage, “I’m traveling around the world now, no longer studying chimpanzees, and trying to tell people what’s happening in the world, the mess that we’ve made and the fact that unless we all get together to help the environment we all share, then it may be too late. The window of time is closing. And it’s not enough just to wave placards and say, ‘Climate change!’ The point is to take actual action; to do your bit.”