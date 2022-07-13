Jane Goodall Now Has Her Own Barbie Doll, and We Promise It Isn’t Just for Kids

While most '90s kids grew up with Malibu or Jam 'N Glam Barbie, kids can now be proud owners of inspirational versions of the classic doll. Mattel just released a Jane Goodall Barbie doll, and TBH, our dreams have come true.

The doll honoring the ethologist is made from 100 percent ocean plastic, as part of the brand's latest sustainability initiatives. They are available for purchase at major retailers this week, days before World Chimpanzee Day on July 14.