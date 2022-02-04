Environmentalist Characters Are Always the Punchline on Sitcoms, and It's Time to Change That

This trope also happens on New Girl in “Menus,” a Season 3 episode. School teacher Jess proposes Ocean Conservation Day to her school’s principal, and is crushed when he turns her pitch down. So, she aims her frustration at the Chinese restaurant that keeps stuffing stacks of takeout menus under her front door, calling it an “eco disaster.” She gets into a heated battle with the restaurant’s manager throughout the rest of the episode, and in the end, her crusade for the restaurant to stop handing out so many paper menus has a bad ending — it causes the manager to fire the menu guy. (Ocean Conservation Day does happen in the end, though.)

Jess is a character who loves animals (she cries pretty much whenever she sees a cute dog) and always stands up for injustices, and it would have been fantastic if she had gotten to express a passion for environmentalism more throughout the show.