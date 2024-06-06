Home > Small Changes > Home Family Gets a Massive Surprise After a Turtle Lays Eggs in Their Compost The family says they'll be guarding the eggs until they hatch. By Lauren Wellbank Jun. 6 2024, Published 1:20 p.m. ET Source: cortneytayla/TikTok

While most of us may look at a mountain of freshly delivered mulch or compost and see hours of backbreaking work, one sweet mama-to-be saw a safe place to start her family. A snapping turtle laid her eggs in a family's compost pile, turning their driveway into an incubation area for the growing family.

Fortunately for the rest of us, the woman whose house it was documented the entire process, updating her fans on TikTok each step of the way. You can find out what happened to the baby turtles and their mom below.

A turtle laid eggs in a family's compost pile.

A Massachusetts family was shocked to see a massive snapping turtle bedding down in their newly delivered compost, which is what likely made Courtney Tayla grab her phone and start recording. She and her children — one of which gave the turtle the hilarious moniker Croissant Boston — delighted in feeding the reptile during her stay.

If anyone has any suggestions and tips on how to manage the next 60 days we would love to hear them 🫠 I have them in a plastic container that I drilled some holes into on the bottom and sides and covered them about 5 inches below the surface with the same dirt they were in. I have them in the garage slightly covered with the lid making sure the soil says moist and the temp in the garage is around 80 degrees. Hoping that once they hatch we can relocate them to a local pond but until then we are worried that other animals will attempt to eat the eggs since we have a lot of hawks in the area. So please send tips 🙃

Once it was time for Croissant Boston to hit the road, the family learned that she had left a little something behind for them to remember her by: 38 eggs! That's right, the mama-to-be laid her eggs and then took off, leaving Tayla and her family to figure out the rest. After hours of research and a sleepless night, Tayla said she discovered that the eggs were going to need a lot more TLC than she was capable of giving them, and she took them to a local wildlife center.

Croissant Boston updates! 🐢💚 If you are new here a snapping Turtle that we lovingly named Croissant Boston (shout out to my 3 year old) laid 38 eggs in our pile of compost so we worked to save the little eggs before they were eaten by pretedors already showing interest in them. We worked with Megan at Maple House Rescue to incubate the eggs and we will be back in about 60 days to release them back into their natural habitat with her! Reminder to drive slowly out there because its egg laying season so you may want to move your piles of dirt sooner than later 🙃

While this news may have been distressing to Tayla's children, she said it was the best thing they could do for all those babies since they need very specific conditions to successfully incubate and hatch. That doesn't mean that the family is without experience in this area since the OP joked several times about how this wasn't the first time an animal mama left their babies in her care. Tayla explained that a similar thing happened with a hawk just one year prior.

As for now, the turtle eggs are safely in the hands of an experienced wildlife rehabber, and the Tayla family children have been promised that they can return to see all 38 of those babies when they hatch and are ready to be released into the wild. Talk about a happy ending!

How long do turtle eggs take to hatch?

In her video, Tayla also stated there's a 60-day incubation period for these eggs. As for whether or not it's typical for them to spend those two months buried in a compost pile in someone's front yard, I had to do a quick Google search to see exactly whether the Tayla family's situation was an unusual one. According to the Massachusetts government website, it's actually quite common for turtles to nest from May to July, and their preferred habitat does tend to be residential yards or fields.