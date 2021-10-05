"Squirrel School" on TikTok Showcases Heartwarming Wildlife Rescue and Rehab (Exclusive)

There are so many delightful corners of TikTok — and one of the most wholesome is animal rescue TikTok , where wildlife rehabilitators post their experiences caring for injured or sick wildlife. One account showcasing some seriously incredible work is Squirrel School , which has more than 82,000 followers.

To learn more about Squirrel School , Green Matters recently caught up with the woman behind the magic, wildlife rehabilitator Beckie Lombardi, who cares for squirrels as part of her volunteer work with Boise, Idaho’s Animals in Distress Association .

Squirrel School on TikTok shows how incredible wildlife rehabilitation is.

Source: Courtesy of Beckie Lombardi

On her TikTok account Squirrel School, Beckie Lombardi, 45, shares videos of the wild animals she rehabilitates, who are mostly squirrels, with some chipmunks, snakes, mice, badgers, and ferrets in the mix. Squirrel School’s videos showcase the adorable critters feeding, being groomed, and playing in and around Lombardi’s home.

“These tiny balls of snuggly fur are so much fun. I love watching them play and explore and bounce around as they grow from squirmy babies into little toddlers,” Lombardi tells Green Matters via email. “The best part is after a long session of playing when they come over and curl up on you for a nap. Squirrel fur is so soft and their tiny little snores are just heartbreakingly sweet. A lap full of snoozing squirrels is the best feeling ever.”

A recent video tells the story of a mama squirrel named Pepper, who was unable to walk and therefore in Lombardi’s care. Lombardi was able to tell that Pepper had recently been nursing, so she introduced her to a newborn squirrel named Baby Bean, who was in need of a mother’s milk — and the two took a liking to one another immediately. The video (below) shows Pepper nursing Baby Bean, and it’s the most wholesome thing you’ll see today.

Squirrel School even has a few videos featuring hidden camera footage, presumably from security cameras around Lombardi’s home, where you see squirrels climbing all over Lombardi as she tries to work, sneaking food from the kitchen, and zooming all around the living room. Things can get hectic — at one point last year, Lombardi’s condo was home to 28 squirrels at once — but she loves it.

And not only are the videos adorable, entertaining, and funny, but they are also heartwarming and inspiring, as they are all the product of someone volunteering so much of her time and her home to help wildlife in need.