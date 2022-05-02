Sea Turtle Nesting Season Is Upon Us — Here’s What You Should Know

It's finally spring — flowers are starting to bloom, the weather is getting warmer, and most importantly, baby animals are being born around the world. Right now across the Southeast U.S., baby sea turtles are beginning to hatch along beaches in Florida, the Carolinas, and in Georgia.

However, it's important that beachgoers are aware of steps to take during sea turtle nesting season —sea turtles are protected under the Federal Endangered Species Act, so following protocol is a must.