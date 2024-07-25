Home > Small Changes > Home Read This Before Using Your Pyrex in the Oven The glass cookware is experiencing a resurgence in popularity. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jul. 25 2024, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You may be familiar with the Pyrex brand because you grew up seeing it used by your parents, or even your grandparents. That's because the company has been making glass cookware for more than 100 years! Lately, Pyrex is seeing a rise in popularity with a new generation eager to leave single-use plastics behind in favor of glass storage systems. But that's caused a whole new group of people to wonder whether or not Pyrex is oven-safe, so you can easily reheat leftovers in Pyrex storage containers.

Article continues below advertisement

Continue reading to learn whether or not Pyrex is safe for the oven — as well as microwave- and freezer-safe — and to find out what big no-no you should never do when using these products.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Pyrex oven-safe?

Yes, Pyrex is perfectly safe in the oven up to 425 degrees. Although, there are a few things you should know before popping your Pyrex in the oven. The Pyrex website notes that you should never heat dishes that have been scratched, chipped, or cracked, since this can compromise the integrity of the dish and cause it to shatter or break. That could be especially dangerous if it happens while you're holding it, or if it occurs while in the oven where it can create a fire hazard.

One of the biggest things to be mindful of with Pyrex dishes involves sudden temperature changes, according to the Pyrex website. Because of this, the company warns that you should avoid exposing your cookware to any direct heat, like the kind you'd find on your stove top. Additionally, you should avoid your Pyrex experiencing any sudden and extreme temperature changes, like submerging a hot Pyrex into cold water (make sure to let a hot dish cool first). Pyrex also advises that you always preheat your oven completely before putting your Pyrex in; that's because the direct heat element that ovens use to preheat can cause Pyrex to break.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Pyrex microwave-safe?

Yes, Pyrex glass cookware can be used in the microwave. However, if you have a Pyrex dish with a plastic lid you should double check the manufacturer's instructions on the lid before using it in the microwave, since these are not universally microwave safe. While Pyrex makes does make some microwave safe lids (like the Ultimate Storage silicone and glass lids which are rated for use in microwave ovens) you should always check the instructions on your specific product to be sure.

Article continues below advertisement

Can you freeze Pyrex?

Yes, Pyrex is freezer-safe — but there are a few things to know before popping one in your freezer. As mentioned before, the danger with Pyrex comes in the extreme temperature changes, so you should never stick a hot Pyrex dish into the freezer. The brand website says it's best to allow your Pyrex dish to sit out on the counter until it reaches room temperature first. And this is also true for storing it in the freezer, refrigerator, or even submersing it in water in the sink when you're done with it.

For the best results, you should let the glass sit on a potholder or some other cloth, as contact with a cool countertop could cause the temperature to change too quickly, breaking the dish. Once it's room temperature, you can safely put it in the fridge or freezer.