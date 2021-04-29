Facts, Causes, and Worrying Trends Related to Wildfires

Although wildfires are increasing in severity and frequency due to climate change, most people don’t understand a whole lot about them. Experts, however, devote time and effort to learn facts about wildfires , in order to determine how big a wildfire will be or how intense and destructive it might become. With that in mind, read on to find out more about wildfires, to better understand their patterns.

About 80 to 90 percent of wildfires are started by human beings, according to the National Parks Service . The EPA may label them a “natural disaster,” but that definition is a bit misapplied this day and age. In the past, lightning and meteors might have been the leading cause of forest fires , but ever since the first cave-person lost control of their bonfire, the blame has landed squarely upon us.

How are wildfires measured?

According to ScienceDirect, wildfires are measured in two metrics: fire intensity and fire severity. Fire intensity is defined as the amount of energy that is released by the fire. This could be the length of the fire’s flames or how fast it is spreading. It also measures the rate of heat transfer per unit of length of the fire line. This is represented by the radiant release of energy, and determines how the fire might propagate and how difficult it is going to be to stop.

Understanding these elements of wildfires allows firefighters and scientists to extrapolate the best methods to extinguish the fire. They can determine the proper prevention methods to implement and inform on the suppression tactics that will need to be used to put the fire out.

Fire severity, on the other hand, is more attuned to the impact the fire has on the ecosystem. For example, it looks at how many trees or animals died in the blaze. Fire severity is less about how to stop the fire and more about what to do after the fire has been stopped. That said, an understanding of the affected ecosystem, the animals, plants, and water sources could be used to drive the fire to places where it can do less damage.

An understanding of fire severity can also determine how and why the fire started in the first place. There may have been conditions present that allowed for the fire to gain such a foothold, for instance. Thus, knowing a wildfire’s severity may allow informed assessments to be made in the future.

