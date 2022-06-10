Single-Use Plastics Have Officially Been Banned at National Parks

The U.S. Interior Department has made a monumental decision for the sake of the planet, by keeping single-use plastics out of national parks.

Not only do single-use plastics contribute to waste, but they also contribute to the spread of microplastics, which have been found everywhere from the ocean to the Sierra Nevada. If all goes as planned, single-use plastics will no longer be kept or sold on national park land and in national park facilities by 2032.