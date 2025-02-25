3 Eco-Friendly Ways to Remove Mealybugs From Your Aloe Vera Plant Watering is a good first step to try to address the infestation. By Jamie Bichelman Published Feb. 25 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: Benoît Deschasaux/Unsplash

Aloe vera plants are heralded by new and veteran gardeners alike for their relatively easy maintenance and slew of amazing benefits, whether applied to the skin or ingested via aloe juice. What happens, though, when the health of your aloe vera plant is threatened by the presence of mealybugs crawling about? Do you know what to do if you suddenly find mealybugs on your aloe vera plant?

To help you address this issue in the most efficient way depending on the severity of the situation, we have collected multiple eco-friendly, nontoxic methods to address mealybugs on aloe vera. Of course, it is most sensible to try the easiest methods first before moving on to more advanced solutions that are less eco-friendly.

Use a strong stream of water to try to remove mealybugs from your aloe vera.

According to the gardening resources website Gardenia, the simplest and cheapest (i.e. free) method to address mealybugs on aloe vera plants that also involves the least amount of chemicals is simply spraying a strong stream of water from your gardening hose onto the aloe vera. You must be careful to not accidentally harm the plant and cause breakage. Instead, concentrate the water stream on the areas where mealybugs are visibly present. This will essentially pressure-wash them off of your plants.

You will want to spray the area every day or so to ensure that the water stream is effectively removing the mealybugs until they are all gone. While this method admittedly won't prove effective for a dramatic infestation of mealybugs, it is the most simplest method for gardeners who are concerned that spraying chemicals may damage their entire garden. That said, this method will unfortuanately kill all the mealybugs.

Make a neem oil mixture for a more natural way to keep the mealybugs away.

According to the plant care app Greg, spraying neem oil onto the affected area of your aloe vera plant is one notable way to address a mealybug concern. You can also make a homemade mixture that includes neem oil to amplify its effectiveness. As it states in the video above, you can mix together water, soap, and neem oil before spraying it onto the affected area.

Neem oil may sound familiar to you, as it is often touted as a natural insecticide that can also help protect you from ticks. If you have experienced an aphid problem in your garden in the past, it is likely that neem oil was recommended to you. Neem oil is a natural alternative to more intense chemicals that could damage parts of your garden, pose a risk to companion animals, and potentially hurt your skin.

Isopropyl alcohol can kill mealybugs on contact.

According to the succulent retailer Succulents Box, a more direct, hands-on approach to mealybug eradication involves a cotton swab dipped in 70 percent isopropyl alcohol and painting the areas where mealybugs are visible. Per Succulents Box, the rubbing alcohol is said to kill mealybugs on contact by removing the coating that forms a barrier between you and the plant.