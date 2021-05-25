Natural Ways to Repel Ticks This Season

The following natural tick repellents have been scientifically proven to be effective against the most common ticks. Nevertheless, if you're going out into tick country and you don't have access to these materials, there are other ways to keep yourself safe. Wear long pants, sneakers, and clothing that covers well. Also, after you've had a chance to settle down or undress, make sure to check yourself carefully for any ticks that might have managed to hitch a ride.