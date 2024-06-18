Home > Small Changes > Home Here Are Some of the Best Ways to Get Blood Stains out of Your Couch Tough stains around your home can be rough to get rid of, but with the right tools and cleaners, the job is easier than you might think. By Kori Williams Jun. 18 2024, Published 12:42 p.m. ET Source: iStock

No one said life wasn't messy. Whether it's spilling food, getting sick or injured, or rambunctious pets, it can feel like there's always something just waiting to be cleaned up. Try as we might to keep all spills or stains in the kitchen, it's likely that at least once, you've made a mess on your couch.

Along with red wine, one of the most notorious substances to remove from cloth is blood. So, how do you get a blood stain out of your couch? Luckily, there are some natural ways to clean everything up.

Here is how to get blood stains out of a fabric couch.

Although getting blood stains out of fabric seems like an uphill battle, it can be done. According to the Denver Pros Cleaning Service, you just need to follow a few steps. First off, check the tag on your couch. It should have a letter that lets you know how to clean it. If your couch has an S, W, or SW, you can get the stain out with cleaners and some water. If the tag has an X, you need to let the pros handle the job.

Source: iStock

While it might be tempting to reach first for a chemical cleaner like hydrogen peroxide, according to Clean Care Living, you can use a mixture of dish detergent and cold water in place of chemicals for stain removal. The outlet even encourages homeowners to use the dish detergent mixture on more delicate linens such as curtains!

If your couch has S, W, or SW, take a cleaner of your choice and do a spot test. This will ensure that your couch won't have an even worse stain or unsightly damage from the cleaner. Then, take the cleaner and apply it to a part of the fabric that isn't regularly shown. Then, wait 24 hours to ensure the results are acceptable before using it on the rest of your couch.

If everything looks good, you can use that cleaner on your couch. However, the Denver Pros Cleaning Service advises it's best to do the spot test before stains so you can act quickly when something does spill. Use a sponge to soak up the excess spillage before using a soft brush and cleaner to scrub the mess and loosen it up.

Source: iStock

Next, take a cloth, dampen it with either cold water or rubbing alcohol, and dab the stain. Do this until the stain is gone. With a clean, dry cloth, dry the area and then vacuum the spot with an upholstery attachment.

Here's how to get blood stains out of a leather or suede couch.

While our best advice is to stay away from leather and suede products, if you happen to have a leather or suede couch, there is something you can do to clean it. Domini Leather says you should begin by absorbing any excess blood with a paper towel. Dab it, but don't rub it since this can cause the stain to get worse or even push it deeper into the leather.

Source: iStock

Preferably, you would use a leather cleaner to get the job done. If you don't have one, there is a natural method to try. Using cornstarch or baking soda, put a good amount directly on the stain. Let it sit overnight or at least for a few hours to absorb the blood. Lastly, take a brush to remove everything.

You could also use white vinegar as a natural cleaner. According to HGTV, mix equal parts of the vinegar with water and carefully apply it to the stain. Wring out any excess solution before you apply it to the leather. Then, use a damp cloth with water to get rid of the vinegar.

Source: iStock

Herre's how to remove blood stain from a mattress.

Andromeda Cleaning Services says you can use vinegar to take blood out of a mattress. If the blood is fresh, dab away the excess. Then, use bicarbonate of soda to cover the stain. Use a spray bottle with a half-vinegar, half-water solution to spray the stain. Let that sit until it dries, and then vacuum it off.