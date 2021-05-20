Logo
How to clean a microwave with baking soda
3 Methods for Cleaning Your Microwave With Baking Soda

May. 20 2021, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

When they’re dirty, microwaves are one of the grimiest, gunkiest appliances in our kitchens. That greasy residue, byproduct of 1,000 leftovers, tends to accumulate over time, making it difficult to clean, even when utilizing a fair amount of elbow grease. Luckily, there are much easier ways to loosen that goo than scrubbing it clean. Read on to learn how to clean your microwave with baking soda — we've compiled three easy methods that should help.

Smoking microwave
How to clean a microwave with baking soda:

Baking soda is a valuable tool for many reasons. It can be used to eliminate odors, lift up baked goods, and clean appliances. On top of that, it’s readily available, affordable, and eco-friendly, making it a fine replacement for any other toxic cleaners you might already be using around the house. Here are three methods you can follow to clean a crusted microwave with bakin soda.

The official Arm & Hammer method

For this method, all you need is a microwave-safe bowl, water, baking soda, and a cloth that you don’t mind getting dirty. The video and instructions below are courtesy of Arm & Hammer’s official website.

The process is simple. First, pour water and a fair amount of baking soda into a microwave-safe bowl, and mix thoroughly. Place the bowl into the dirty microwave and let it run for five minutes on high power. When it's done, carefully remove the hot bowl, and wipe down the microwave interior with a damp cloth. The hardened, caked-on mess should wipe away quickly and easily. If it does not, repeat the process for another five minutes.

The vinegar and baking soda method

These instructions come courtesy of Compact Appliance, and involve both baking soda and distilled vinegar. You’re likely to already have both of these in your home, but even if you don’t, they are readily available and generally inexpensive. Start by adding 4 tablespoons of baking soda to a quart of warm water. Stir until the powder is completely dissolved.

Next, dip a sponge or cloth into the mixture and wipe it all over the inside of the microwave. Combine equal parts water and distilled white vinegar in a microwave-safe bowl and place it inside the microwave for 3 minutes on high power. If it needs more, add a few minutes until the water is fully boiling. Once it has reached a boil, keep the microwave door closed and wait 10 minutes. Your patience will be rewarded. 

Finally, open the microwave and remove the bowl, turntable, and carousel to soak in hot, soapy water. Then, wipe down the microwave interior with the vinegar and water solution until it comes away clean and free of baking soda. 

Baking soda products
The wipe down method

The wipe down method is basically the same as the first half of the previous one. It involves making a paste of water and baking soda and rubbing it on every surface of the microwave, then scrubbing it down with a rag soaked in very hot water. This method takes the most physical work and might need to be repeated several times if your stains are particularly stubborn.

When all else fails, the best way to clean a stubborn mess is to work smarter, not harder — and the first two methods are much more efficient for getting the job done.

