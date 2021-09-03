Zero-Waste Stain Sticks That Are Far More Eco-Friendly Than Tide Pens

You have zero-waste laundry detergent, a high efficiency washing machine, and you hang all your clothes to dry — but what about a quick-and-easy, low-impact stain remover?

While stain sticks like Tide pens and Shout sticks can be effective, they’re not cruelty-free (meaning the companies test their products on animals), they can contain toxic ingredients, and they are made of plastic. Fortunately, there are many zero-waste stain sticks on the market, as well as easy recipes for DIY stain removers.