How An Expert Approaches the Yin-Yang Dietary Philosophy (Exclusive)

Green Matters spoke with Doctor of Oriental Medicine, Acupuncturist, Diplomat of Oriental Medicine, and founder of Hanover Acupuncture & Wellness in Ashland, Va., Lindsey Rushmore, to discuss how she applies the yin-yang philosophy to her client's diets, and she says it isn't black and white.

"I never try to 're-work' a patient's diet to a purely Chinese medicinal diet... it's too overwhelming, and they'd really have to understand the medical theory and all the food properties," she tells us.