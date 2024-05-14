Home > Green Matters Approved The Best Sustainable Baby Clothes Brands We want to hear which brand is your favorite! By Green Matters Staff May 14 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Even though your babies may outgrow clothing at the speed of light, there are so many reasons to dress them in eco-friendly, natural, and organic baby clothing. We’ve done the research to find 15 of the best sustainable baby clothes brands, all of which produce clothing made from organic cotton or other safe materials, have various organic or safety certifications, and make significant efforts to reduce their impact on the planet. Vote for the best sustainable baby clothes brands for kids once a day until June 11, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on June 20, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best sustainable baby clothes brand!

Aster & Oak

West Australian company Aster & Oak creates soft pastel and neutral-toned baby clothes and clothing for children up to age 5. The company is GOTS-certified, chemical-free, and provides fair wages for its workers. Aster & Oak also boasts that its clothing is "vegan-friendly." Founders Melissa and her husband originally formulated Aster & Oak's clothes to cater to babies with allergies after discovering their son had eczema.

Dimples

New Zealand-based company Dimples has covered all of your baby's needs. Whether it's furniture, car seats, or onesies, you can trust that Dimples is GOTS-certified. Made with merino wool, its products are sensitive skin-friendly, but they are not vegan.

Frugi

U.K.-based company Frugi has adorable clothes for your little ones. The company is GOTS-certified, Social Association-certified organic, and Circular Textiles foundation-approved. Frugi also has a Repair & Care program that, for a small fee, will send fabric bundles for you to repair worn-out or holey clothing yourself to extend the life of your clothes.

Gugguu

Finnish company Gugguu is extremely transparent with its sustainable practices and has its 2019 and 2020 sustainability reports posted on its website. Its clothing ranges from babies 0 months old to tweens aged 10 or 11. All of its products adhere to OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and use GOTS-certified cotton. Gugguu collaborates with the company Emmy to sell secondhand products if you want to go the extra mile for eco-friendliness.

Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson is one of the more popular sustainable baby clothing brands in the U.S., and it's no surprise why! The company's brightly patterned wares are also made with GOTS-certified cotton and adhere to OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and GRS certification. Hanna Andersson uses regenerative farming practices and plans to move all its cotton production to sustainable sources by 2025. Hanna Andersson also partners with organizations such as Baby2Baby and NAACP to give back to the communities it serves, and the company has its own resale platform called Hanna-Me-Downs.

Infantium Victoria

It doesn't get better than GOTS-certified, PETA-certified vegan clothes from Infantium Victoria, a German brand sweeping U.S. markets. There is a dedicated "preloved" section of the company's website to encourage sustainable clothing practices like buying secondhand or re-wearing items. Not to mention, Infantium Victoria is committed to zero-waste design practices, and its entire supply chain is officially GOTS-certified.

L'ovedbaby

L'ovedbaby makes its entire line with one material: GOTS-certified organic cotton, sourced from India. The company doesn't use any synthetic or semi-synthetic fabrics, azo dyes, PVC, nickel, or chrome in its garments or fixtures. L'ovedbaby also lists various features of its fair-trade manufacturing process on its website, and the company is working towards circularity with its Pre-Loved L’ovedbaby platform, where customers can buy and sell used pieces.

Little Green Radicals

Beyond its adorable name, Little Green Radicals makes eco-friendly clothing for babies, toddlers, and children up to age 8. Clothes are made with GOTS-certified organic cotton, and the brand also holds Fair Trade certification and Organic Soil Association Certification Ltd 30075. Little Green Radicals' clothing bags are also 100 percent compostable.

Little Yellow Bird

Although its baby clothes selection might be small, Little Yellow Bird is a sustainable clothing brand for all ages. The GOTS-certified and Fair Trade-certified company's spinning mill uses 60 percent renewable energy, and its fabrics are dyed in a modern zero-discharge water recovery plant. All products are shipped with paper that can be recycled for an extra sustainable flair.

Mini Rodini

Mini Rodini's clothes for babies and children include swimsuits and outerwear. The company uses GOTS organic cotton, Tencel Lyocell, and recycled polyester; it also makes GRS-certified rain gear made with recycled materials, and utilizes organic wools and linens with no microplastics. Additionally, Mini Rodini has an upcycled collection for extra sustainability and chooses Fairtrade and SA-8000 certified factories.

Mon Coeur

Mon Coeur's baby and children's clothing is made to last, and created with recycled and reclaimed fabrics like cotton, polyester, and ECONYL. All clothing is made in Portugal with materials sourced from across Europe. The company has information on its website about materials and factories, and is a partner of 1% For the Planet, donating 1 percent of sales to environmental causes. Plus, Mon Coeur brand has its own New Again Program for textile recycling, making the company circular.

Orbasics

German company Orbasics uses only GOTS-certified organic cotton for soft and sustainable baby clothes. Orbasics' packaging is made with recycled or biodegradable Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper, ensuring that every purchase is eco-friendly to the details. And if you're an adult looking for clothing for yourself, Orbasics sells not only baby clothes but also children's and adult clothes.

Pop My Way

U.K. company Pop My Way carries several adorable baby clothes that are fully GOTS-certified and vegan. All dyes used are made according to Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, and the company's packaging is plastic-free. Some accessories like detachable collars are also crafted from recycled fabric offcuts to reduce waste. Pop My Way has also partnered with Ecologi to reduce the company's carbon offsets.

Sustain by Kat

Sustain by Kat specifically caters to women and children with its GOTS and Fair Trade-certified wares. These plant-dyed basics are organically made, and the Ayurvedic collection supports women in marginalized communities in India. Sustain by Kat even sells certain home goods, such as napkins and handkerchiefs!

Tenth and Pine

Tenth & Pine's simple, pastel-colored baby clothes are perfect for any growing family. The company has clothes for babies from 0 months up to children's size 6T. It uses GOTS-certified cotton, STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX-certified bamboo viscose, and non-toxic water-based inks. Plus, Tenth & Pine's packaging is 100 percent recyclable.