Getting Slime out of Your Clothes Can Be Easier Than You Think — Just Follow These Steps Playing with slime is a fun activity for kids, but it can be difficult to remove from clothing without a few tips and tricks. By Kori Williams Jun. 10 2024, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

We all know that clothes are expensive. You don't want to have to buy a whole new wardrobe every time your kid wants to play with their latest creation. But how do you get slime out of clothes? Is there a particular way to do it, or do you have to rinse the clothes out before any stains start to set? Find out below.

How to get slime out of clothes?

How you clean slime out of clothes depends on the slime itself. Parents says you should look at it to see its consistency, and that will determine how you move forward. Here are the four types listed: Dry

Fluffy

Glitter

Wet For each type of slime, it's important to get off as much of the excess as possible. Then, you can move to the next steps to prevent any stains or prevent damaging the clothing.

However, be aware that there is some waiting involved. The Everymom points out that letting the slime you want to remove soak for a few minutes in white vinegar to help make it easier to remove. If that doesn't work, you can mix the vinegar with hot water and baking soda. Specifically for dry slime, Parents says you can put ice cubes on the clothes or put them in the freezer for three to four hours. This helps lift the slime from the fabric.

Can dish soap get slime out of clothes?

Yes, you can use dish soap to get slime out of clothing. Yahoo! says that Dawn is a great option because it's a degreaser. First, take a little bit of it and rub it into the slime. If you don't want to use your fingers, gently scrub the clothes with something like a toothbrush. Let that sit for a few minutes before washing it off with warm water and checking your progress.

Luckily, this particular dish soap is a great option to get wet and dried-down slime out of clothes. When you use it, the process is similar except you might need that toothbrush if the slime is dry. White vinegar can also be used on both and might be the easier option for those who don't typically buy Dawn.

