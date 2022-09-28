This Black-Owned, Woman-Owned Company Is Making Braiding Hair From Banana Fibers (Exclusive)

Hair braiding is far more than just a trend; the style goes back thousands of years, has deep roots in Black culture, and holds a lot of meaning to many Black women. But as time has gone on, it’s become commonplace for braided hair extensions to be made from synthetic materials and treated with toxins, leading many people who wear braids to experience itching and other uncomfortable symptoms.

That’s what happened to Ciara Imani May — something that ultimately inspired her to start the company Rebundle, which makes eco-friendly, biodegradable, and non-toxic braiding hair from banana fibers.