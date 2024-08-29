Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Can Sleeping in Save Your From Heart Disease? One Study Says "Yes" Catching up on your sleep over the weekend may actually be good for your heart. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 29 2024, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: LeeAnn Cline/Unsplash

Sure, the early bird catches the worm, but the one who sleeps in each morning lives longer. At least, that's what a sleep study seems to be reporting after a team of cardiac specialists discovered that sleeping in on the weekends may improve heart health.

Article continues below advertisement

And while the news is music to the ears of weary people everywhere, it seems to further highlight just how important of a role a good night's sleep has when it comes to our overall health. So stifle those yawns and keep scrolling to learn how sleeping late on the weekends can keep heart disease at bay.

Article continues below advertisement

Sleeping late on the weekends can help prevent heart disease.

The European Society of Cardiology published a study on Aug. 29, 2024, saying that people may actually be able to make up for their busy weekday lifestyles by catching up on sleep over the weekend. This information was shared by Eureka Alert, and it explains the study's claims that you can repair the damage you do when you don't get enough shut-eye during the week simply by hitting the "snooze" button on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Researchers arrived at this conclusion after monitoring a pool of 90,903 subjects and calculating how many hours of sleep they got during the week, the amount of "compensatory sleep" they enjoyed over the weekend (an average of 1.28 to 16.06 total extra hours of sleep), and their heart disease risks.

Article continues below advertisement

Researchers then used hospitalization records to determine whether these folks experienced any heart-related issues, including heart failure, stroke, and ischemic heart disease over nearly 14 years. In the end, they discovered that the cohort who caught up on those missed weeknight zzzz's over the weekend was the group with the lowest rates of heart disease. Not only that, but they determined that sleeping in on the weekend can actually reduce your risk of heart disease by one-fifth!

Article continues below advertisement

What are the signs of sleep deprivation?

While it may not come as any surprise that getting less than the recommended eight hours of sleep a night can be bad for your long-term health, there are some immediate symptoms you're likely to experience when you don't get enough shut-eye. According to the National Institutes of Health, they include: Feelings of frustration, worry, or crankiness

Trouble focusing and learning

Delayed reaction time

Poor decision making