Home > Small Changes > Food > Plant-Based Diets Unsweetened, Plant-Based Protein Powder — That Doesn't Taste Gross! These protein powders all contain zero artificial sweeteners, and have a taste that will fade into the background of your smoothie. By Sophie Hirsh May 3 2024, Updated 10:53 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

If you've ever experimented with various protein powders, you have probably realized that finding the right one isn't as easy as it seems. Sometimes it feels like all the protein powders that taste really good are filled with artificial sweeteners, and the ones that have that perfect balance of nutrients don't taste the best.

Article continues below advertisement

While everyone's tastebuds are a little different, fortunately, there are some highly-rated, plant-based, and tasty protein powders without artificial sweeteners out there — that don't taste like chalk. Keep reading for some of our recommendations for unsweetened plant-based protein powders!

Nutiva, Organic Hemp Protein Powder

Nutiva's Organic Hemp Protein Powder contains just one ingredient: 100 percent raw organic hemp protein powder. Basically, Nutiva takes hemp seeds (that are supposedly sustainably-grown), and cold processes them into a single-ingredient protein powder. Verywell Fit voted this product as the "best overall unflavored" plant-based protein powder out there, noting that its only cons are that its a bit lower in protein when compared to some other powders; and that its texture can be a bit gritty when mixed with only water. However, blending it into a smoothie generally resolves that issue.

Article continues below advertisement

365 by Whole Foods Market, Organic Hemp Protein Powder

365 by Whole Foods Market's Organic Hemp Protein Powder is also made with organic hemp seed powder as its sole ingredient. It contains 15 grams of protein per each 4-tablespoon serving, One happy customer wrote: "I purchased this because I wanted a protein powder with no added sugar to add to smoothies. I blend it with banana, almond milk, cinnamon, and ice and can not taste it at all. Good easy way to add protein without sugar/stevia!!

Garden of Life, Organic Vegan Unflavored Protein Powder

Garden of Life's Organic Vegan Unflavored Protein Powder has 22 grams of plant-based protein per scoop, and it contains other super ingredients like sprouted grains, digestive enzymes, and live probiotics The gluten-free and vegan protein powder is unflavored, and the company promises that the product has "improved texture and mixability all while being sugar free." One reviewer notes that if you're used to sweetened protein powders, the taste will "take some getting used to." But, the reviewer writes, "give it a week or two, and those tastes will start to change, and the natural taste actually becomes something you like. It's nice to give over-stimulated taste buds a break from all that sweetness."

Article continues below advertisement

KOS Organic Superfood Protein, Unflavored & Unsweetened

KOS makes a protein powder that is organic, vegan, gluten-free, unflavored, and unsweetened. It's made of pea protein, flaxseeds, quinoa, pumpkin seed protein, and chia seeds, includes 12 vitamins and minerals, clocking in at 20 grams of protein per every serving (two scoops). The product also includes a propriety digestive enzymes which supposedly help with digestion and enhances nutrient absorption. "We can't taste the unflavored protein powder in our smoothies, big win there! It's easy to scoop out and doesn't stick in chunks, it blends really well with a variety of things," wrote one reviewer on the KOS website, adding that they like to add this powder to their pancakes and breakfast bakes.

No Cow, Vegan Protein Powder

No Cow, as inferred by the name, makes protein powders that are dairy-free and vegan, as well as gluten-free, non-GMO, and soy-free — including the unflavored and unsweetened Purely Plain variety. The product is made with ingredients including pea protein, brown rice protein, soluble corn fiber, and coconut milk powder, and contains a hearty 26 grams of protein per scoop. Note that this product, while proudly erythritol-free, does contain less than 1 gram of added sugars. "Love this protein! I use it in smoothies and soups and it adds very little flavor, and dissolves nicely," reads a five-star review on the No Cow website.

Sunwarrior, Protein Warrior Blend