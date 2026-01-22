Live It Up Dietary Supplement Brand Issues Recall After 12 Hospitalizations The Original and Wild Berry flavors have been recalled. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 22 2026, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Live It Up

Another year, another infuriating recall of contaminated food due to Salmonella. It has not been a good few months for green supplement powder companies with horrendous quality assurance, that's for sure. The Live It Up brand of dietary supplements has issued a recall of two of its popular products due to the presence of Salmonella contamination, which has thus far resulted in multiple hospitalizations. It seems that 2026 will be no better than 2025 in terms of food safety recalls.

If you or your family and friends utilize the Live It Up brand of supplements for your health, you will definitely want to pay attention to this report. With several hospitalizations already reported, the Live It Up brand has much to answer for as to how this preventable Salmonella contamination of its products occurred. Continue reading to learn more about this food safety recall, as well as what to do if you believe you have the affected products in your home.

Live It Up dietary supplements recalled due to salmonella contamination.

According to the Company Announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, Superfoods, Inc. DBA, operating under the brand name Live it Up, has recalled its line of Live it Up Super Greens supplements due to the presence of Salmonella. The affected Super Greens product line includes both the Original and Wild Berry flavors. Per the Company Announcement, the recalled products are sold in green pouches.

Superfoods Inc. dba Live it Up. Recalls Live it Up Super Greens Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/J7NV5nsnuZ pic.twitter.com/ESLXPmIfHd — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) January 22, 2026

On Jan. 20, the brand noted that the recalled products were sold to consumers throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam, Virgin Islands, and in the United Kingdom. "Products were sold through our direct-to-consumer website since September 2024 and on Amazon.com since July 30, 2025. We are also aware that there may be unauthorized [third] party distribution to consumers through ebay.com, Walmart.com, or other sites,” according to the Company Announcement on the FDA website.

Thus far, there have been an astounding 45 illnesses resulting in 12 hospitalizations throughout the U.S. due to "salmonella contamination linked to a single product," and the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both believe that single product to be the Live it Up brand of Super Greens supplement powder. "Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem," per the Company Announcement.

According to the FDA's "Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Dietary Supplement (January 2026)" page, all lots of the contaminated Super Greens dietary supplement begin with the letter "A" and all stick pack products contain expirations dates ranging from August 2026 to January 2028.