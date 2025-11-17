Food To Live and Africa Imports Announce Recall of Powdered Moringa Supplements Moringa leaf powder seems to be tainted in these products. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 17 2025, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: FDA

Another week, another recall of contaminated items that put consumer health and safety at risk. This time, another nutritional brand has issued a recall of its moringa leaf powder due to possible Salmonella contamination. While moringa supplements contain a multitude of benefits, the ongoing threat of tainted products has dampened the enthusiasm for these products as of late. Which brands have issued recalls of their moringa leaf powder, and what should you do if you possess these items?

Below, we outline the nutrient powders that have been recalled and what the next steps are that consumers must take. If you believe that you have ingested tainted supplements, you must consult with your primary care provider to ensure your health is taken care of. Continue reading to learn all of the dirty details of the latest supplement powder recall.

Source: Neha Maheen Mahfin/Unsplash

Food to Live nutrient powder recalled by the FDA.

According to the Company Announcement on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's website, the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Food to Live company has issued a recall of its Organic Moringa Leaf Powder and its Organic Supergreens Powder Mix. "These products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella," according to the announcement. "Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Food To Live Voluntarily Recalls Organic Moringa Products Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/fJ30qjqXlc pic.twitter.com/kDBhZv9h7N — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) November 13, 2025

The Organic Moringa Leaf Powder comes in 8 oz., 1 lb., 2 lb., 4 lb., 8 lb., 16 lb., and 44 lb. bags. The Organic Supergreens Powder Mix comes in 8 oz., 1 lb., 1.5 lb., 3 lb., 6 lb., and 12 lb. bags. The affected Food to Live products have been sold on the company's website, as well as made available through nationwide distributors, including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target, Etsy, and eBay, according to the Company Announcement on the FDA website.

"If you have the product, we urge you to dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For online purchases, you may contact Food To Live directly for a refund or replacement," according to the Company Announcement. Consumers who have questions about the recall are encouraged to contact Food To Live by phone at 718-717-1029 or by email at recall@foodtolive.com.

Africa Imports Issues Voluntary Recall of Organic Moringa Leaf Powder Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination https://t.co/QagseWqUvL pic.twitter.com/T6AZxgCFFb — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) November 7, 2025

The Africa Imports company has recalled its moringa leaf powder, too.

Food to Live isn't the only company to announce a recall of powdered moringa leaf. According to the Company Announcement on the FDA website, Africa Imports recalled its 1 kg. box of Organic Moringa Leaf Powder because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. All purchases of this product made since June 5, 2025, are included in the recall.