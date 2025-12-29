Popular Cold and Flu Medication Recalled Due To Possible Contamination With Rodent Feces The recall impacts more than just cold medicine. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 29 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Simone Dinoia/Unsplash

As cold and flu season kicks into high gear, many people are being directed to check their medicine cabinets after thousands of cold and flu medications were recalled due to contamination concerns. The recall was prompted after it appeared that cold medicine sold in 54 stores appeared to have come into contact with animal feces at the manufacturing site, which included rodent and bird droppings. The fear was that this exposure could result in severe illnesses, like Salmonella.

Article continues below advertisement

The recall impacts more than just cold medicine, and it seems like some candies and snacks are also being included in the recall as they were also processed by the same company. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) those with weakened immune systems are especially at risk, which could be anyone who would take the medication to begin with. Here's everything we know about the recall, including what the FDA says you should do if you have the recalled product at home.

Source: Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

The FDA has issued a recall of a popular cold and flu medication.

Gold Star Distribution, Inc. has issued a recall of several different medications, which were processed in its north Minneapolis facility. The recall was initiated on Dec. 26, 2025, when the FDA was said to have found evidence that items stored in the facility may have come into contact with rodent excrement, including feces and urine, as well as bird droppings and insects. The recall includes 2,000 products, according to the FDA, including:

Medical devices

Drugs

Human food

Pet food

Cosmetic products "Exposure to contaminated products can pose serious health risks to consumers, including the potential for bacterial contamination, which may result in illness or infection, including Salmonella," according to the FDA. The recall list doesn't appear to include any frozen or refrigerated items, but does include items like JIF Peanut Butter, Pringles, Advil, and Alka Seltzer products. A full list can be found on the FDA website.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash

What should you do if you have purchased the recalled items?

Fortunately, the FDA says that no illnesses or injuries have been reported as of the time of publication. If you have purchased any of the recalled items, which were only sold in three states, you should "destroy" it immediately. Then, those in search of a refund should reach out to Gold Star directly, either by calling them at 612-617-9800 Sunday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The FDA says you can also reach them via mail at 1000 N. Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411.