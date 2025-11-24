Popular Dessert Buns Recalled in 33 States After FDA Finds Undeclared Milk Allergen

The company issued a product recall for over 2,000 packs of these dessert buns, urging customers to be aware of the symptoms.

The human body, as intelligent as it is, is just as sensitive. Every experience the body has with a certain food determines how it will interact with and perceive it in the future. Some humans become sensitive or overreactive to milk proteins. The immune system takes the milk proteins as invaders and starts fighting them to protect the body. This automated fight triggers a chain of reactions in the body, some of them being so severe that they can jolt the eater right into shock or loss of consciousness altogether. According to the latest report by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), a stock of popular dessert buns is found to contain “undeclared milk allergens,” and customers are requested to stay away from these until the issue is resolved.

The voluntary product recall was issued by the Brooklyn-based company Prime Food Processing LLC, which has affected nearly three dozen states where the dessert was purchased. The issue, FDA says, was identified during an internal product review and was later found to originate in a “temporary breakdown in the company’s label review process.” The recall was initiated on November 20 and was announced on the same date by the FDA, likely because it was a matter of hundreds, if not thousands, of customers’ health.

A woman is putting a dessert bun on a plate to eat. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Dani Serrano)

Nearly 2,243 packs of two dessert buns were pulled from the market shelves, including those of the brand’s Lava Bun with Salted Egg Yolk and Lava Bun with Green Tea Flavor. The salted egg flavored buns carry a UPC number 97903705873- 24 oz, with a lot code range of 25092-25318 and an expiration range of 07/26-03/27. The second recalled item carries the UPC number #97803705883- 24 oz, with a lot code range of 25092-25318 and an expiration range of 07/26-03/27.

Woman standing in front of a bakery shelf in a supermarket (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Aire Images)

The packaging of these products doesn’t declare “milk” as an allergen in a statement. The milk in these products is derived from unsalted butter listed in the ingredients statement. Before this recall, the listed products were selling like hot cakes across 33 states between April 2, 2025, and November 14, 2025. The states where these buns were sold include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Milk is regarded as one of the eight most common allergens found in foods, according to the LA County Department of Public Health. The other seven allergens include eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. The department describes that the symptoms of milk allergy can range from mild to severe and may include rashes, itchiness, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, swelling of eyes, face, lips or tongue, diarrhoea, tingling in the mouth, coughing, dizziness, difficulty breathing, all the way to total loss of consciousness.

A woman suffering from a stomachache (Representative Image Source: Pexel | Sora Shimazaki)

Customers who have purchased the product are urged to discard it or return it to the retailer of purchase for a full refund. Allergic reactions usually start to show their symptoms within a few minutes to a few hours. If you feel any of these symptoms or some unusual signs after eating these milk-laced buns, immediately consult a doctor. For additional queries, FDA suggests customers get in touch with the company at the phone number 718-963-2323 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

