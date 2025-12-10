Popular California Farm Recalls Eggs Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

No illnesses have been reported by customers so far, but the bacteria can trigger deadly symptoms among consumers.

It will start with just one cute little brown egg. When you will eat this egg: boiled, scrambled, or fried, a tiny-rod shaped bacterium hiding in the egg can very easily and secretly enter your body. Once inside the body, it will rush to your intestines. If it succeeds in surviving the acidic environment of your intestine, which it probably will, it will then start its deadly dance of destruction, as described in Medical Microbiology. First, it will colonize the intestine and then attach toxic proteins to each cell of your intestinal walls, programming them for self-destruction. Once the job is done, it will start replicating itself into clones to scatter all around, unleashing more devastation. Contact with the toxic protein will trigger your immune system that there is an invader.

Bacteria invading the body (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Callista Images)

The system will activate its defense and release a deluge of chemicals. The more chemical your body releases, the more powerful this bacteria will become, having evolved to exploit the resulting inflammation for its own benefit. Your body won’t be able to handle this two-sided stress response. Inflamed cells will start destructing themselves one after the other, and ultimately your body will surrender to its painful, nauseating collapse. It seems unimaginable to picture a tiny bacteria capable of doing such harm to your body, but this is exactly what Salmonella does when you eat food items contaminated with it, the reason why a company has initiated a voluntary product recall for some of its eggs. These eggs are potentially contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

Doctor holding a test blood sample tube with Salmonella test on the background of medical test tubes (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Syhinstas)

The recall was issued by Vega Farms, based in Dixon, California, on Friday, December 5, according to a report by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). The recall information sheet mentions that the recalled product is “cage-free fresh brown in-shell eggs Grade AA” coming in 12-count cartons and 30-count flats. The product was distributed across stores in Sacramento and Davis, California, including restaurants and farmer markets. Dates of the affected products is either the Julian date of 328 and prior, or the sell-by-date of December 22, 2025 and prior.

In another document, the department shared some photos for the product label of recalled items. The labels, apart from barcodes and company logo, display the taglines “No antibiotics, no additives, no hormones,” “all natural,” “humanly raised,” and “always fresh.” According to PEOPLE, the handler code of the contaminated products is 2136. The product label also indicates the eggs are only sold within a 25 miles radius of the farm.

Smiling woman in kitchen picking up a brown egg from a carton (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Maskot)

In conversation with a local news outlet KCRA3, a company representative revealed that the company’s processing equipment contaminated roughly 1,515 dozen eggs, not the farm’s flock of chickens. So far, no foodborne illnesses have been reported by customers. But according to Medical Microbiology, ingestion of eggs contaminated with Salmonella can trigger symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, nausea, and fever, going all the way to severe or life-threatening illnesses requiring prompt antibiotic care. Doctors usually confirm the diagnosis of bacteria by isolating bacterial organisms from blood samples.

The farm said this is an isolated recall and this is the first time a recall like this has happened in 40 years. Customers who have purchased the recalled eggs are urged to discard the product or return them to the place of purchase. For additional queries, customers can contact Ramsi Vega at (530) 400-9505 from 9 AM to 4 PM.

