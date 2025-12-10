FDA Updates Cookie Dough Recall to Highest Risk Level— 15 States Affected

The 'chocolate-chip' flavored cookie dough from Doughy's has been recalled.

With winters engulfing most of the US in its freezing grip, some things just can’t be resisted. For instance, golden hot chocolate-chip cookies, roasted on skewers, and fanned over a basket of glowing coals of open fire. Who would have thought that, on a crisp, chilly evening of this winter, when Christmas is just a hop from your doorstep, you would have to abandon your cookie fantasies in your kitchen dumpster. Sadly, however, you have no other choice because popular dessert brand Doughy has initiated a product recall for more than hundred units of its chocolate-chip cookie dough tubs. The recall was issued after US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) flagged the products with potential Salmonella risk, according to a report by PEOPLE.

Doughy’s customers believe in the adage, “Eat Good. Feel Good. Dough Good.” On Instagram, people post pictures of cookies baked in Doughy’s dough, dipped in creams, jellies, and syrups. Some say, this cookie is one of the ways they align their chakras. Given that the dough is low in sugar and has only 90 calories per serving, the idea couldn’t be wholly illogical. Each pint in each tub, Doughy describes, is a delicious cosmos of maple syrup, cashews, chocolate chips, cocoa butter, vanilla essence, sea salt, and baking soda. Somehow, the Salmonella bacteria has managed to intrude into this gastronomic platter, and now cookie cutters in some kitchens might have to stay jobless for some time, especially if the plan was for chocolate-chip cookies.

Initiated by the parent company Hudson River Foods Corporation, the recall covers 113 tubs of “Doughy chocolate-chip cookie dough,” each sold in 12-ounce containers. The best-by date mentioned on the affected products is July 4, 2026. At the time of recall, the tubs were distributed across 15 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The recall has been classified as a “Class 1 recall,” a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death, according to the FDA.

No illnesses have been reported so far, but given Americans’ love for cookies, the recall should not be ignored. According to World Health Organization (WHO), Salmonella is a notorious invader that can survive the most inhospitable conditions, such as acids and dryness, for several weeks. When ingested through a contaminated food item, it can trigger a range of symptoms, mild to life-threatening, including but not limited to fever, abdominal pain, inflammation, weakened immunity, diarrhea, nausea, and sometimes vomiting. People with vulnerable immune systems, like elders, children, and pregnant women, are more prone to the dangers of Salmonella than others.

Even antimicrobial medicines can be ineffective at times in this situation. When treating a patient for Salmonella infection, doctors usually make them drink loads of electrolytes so the bacteria can be slushed out via water. Salmonella is one of the four “key global causes of diarrheal diseases,” WHO says. And although the exact treatment for this bacteria is still on the cards, the government is regularly investigating patients via local surveillance systems, and analyzing their antimicrobial resistance patterns to understand the bacteria’s deadly mysteries. Meanwhile, how this bacteria made its way into Doughy’s cookie dough tubs, is also a mystery yet to be solved. Rest assured, this is an isolated recall, and you can still enjoy cookies of other flavors. Think brownie batter, peanut butter, or the limited-edition birthday cake, just leave the chocolate out of your pantry for the time being.

