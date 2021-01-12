Since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in December 2019, doctors and society alike have continued learning about the potentially deadly respiratory virus. We've learned that — at the root of it — COVID-19 is considered to be a "zoonotic disease," which means it's spread between animals and humans, and that it's believed to be the result of overfarming, as well as our unhealthy relationship with animals.

Although we're well aware that humans can (clearly) contract the virus from animals, a common question regarding the virus is " can animals contract COVID-19 from people?" Here's what experts know on the matter.

Can animals catch COVID-19?

As previously mentioned, SARS-CoV (aka COVID-19 or "the novel coronavirus") is confirmed to be a zoonotic disease, which means it was transferred from animals to humans, and it's now being transferred from human to human. But can animals catch COVID-19 from humans? According to the USDA, the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) has confirmed that more than one animal has come down with the coronavirus after being exposed to a human with COVID-19.

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences looks at something in both humans and other types of mammals, which is called an ACE2 receptor protein. According to MedicineNet, this is where the coronavirus tends to reproduce and create an infection. In the study, the authors noted that the more similar an animal's ACE2 receptor proteins are to humans', the more likely they are to get infected.

Article continues below advertisement

TLDR? Animals with human-like ACE2 receptor proteins are more likely to catch the virus. “We identified a large number of mammals that can potentially be infected by SARS-CoV-2 via their ACE2 proteins,” the study authors wrote, as per MedicineNet. “This can assist the identification of intermediate hosts for SARS-CoV-2 and hence reduce the opportunity for a future outbreak of COVID-19.”

Source: Getty