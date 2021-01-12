A Guide to Keeping Backyard Chickens

If you want to skip the process of raising baby chicks, you can fast-forward right to ready-to-lay pullets. Hens that are 20 weeks old are ready to start laying eggs and mature egg-laying hens have been doing it for a while and are ready to go. However, mature hens are generally more difficult to find. Another advantage of skipping to mature hens is that they can live outside in a coop ASAP, while baby chicks need to be inside for about six weeks before they can move into the coop.