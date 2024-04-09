Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Popular Hand Sanitizer Manufacturer Issues Voluntary Recall of Their Products Methanol is a chemical that is especially dangerous to children and young people. Exposure to the chemical can result in blindness, acid in the blood, and death. By Lauren Wellbank Apr. 9 2024, Published 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started making headlines worldwide, people began loading up on hand sanitizer. While many people have eased back on their use of the germ-busting product, there are still plenty of people whose shelves are stocked with the solution. Now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing that folks may want to double-check their supplies after one company has voluntarily recalled some of their hand sanitizers and other products.

The voluntary recall was issued after the manufacturer discovered the products contained methanol. This chemical is especially dangerous to children and teens, who are more likely to ingest the products either on accident or in an attempt to get intoxicated. Here's everything the company has released about the recall and what you should do if you have some of their products in your home.



The FDA has announced a voluntary recall of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer.

As of April 5, 2024, consumers are being urged to avoid using Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel. According to a statement issued by the FDA, these specific products from Aruba Aloe were made with alcohol that was denatured using methanol. People are being advised to check their medicine cabinets for the Alcoholada Gel, which is sold as a topical painkiller and itch relief solution targeted towards bug bites and minor burns.

The hand sanitizer included in the recall are the the ones that were packaged in 12-ounce dark green plastic bottles. These bottles specifically say, "ARUBA ALOE Hand Sanitizer GEL 80% Alcohol Made in Aruba World's Finest Aloe" on the label. Both the sanitizer and the Alcoholada Gel was sold online between May 1, 2021, and October 27, 2027. If you're unsure whether your bottles are among those impacted by the recall, you can double-check the lot codes included in the FDA's recall statement.

Here's what to do if you have the hand sanitizer being recalled.

Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. says that they have emailed customers who purchased these products from their website with a shopping code so that they can receive a discount on future purchases from the company. Until then, they advise all customers to stop using the recalled items and dispose of unused products immediately.

Here are some symptoms of methanol skin exposure.

Some of the risks associated with exposure to methanol include headache, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, damage to the central nervous system, and even death. If you think your child is experiencing symptoms of methanol exposure, please contact a medical professional immediately. If their systems are severe, dial 911 or take them to the closest emergency room instead.