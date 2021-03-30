7 Clean Hand Sanitizers With Safe and Natural Ingredients

Back in 2020, the FDA recalled a handful of hand sanitizer brands for containing toxic methanol and wood alcohol. But a few months later, 44 brands have tested positive for containing benzene, a known carcinogen that can potentially be absorbed through the skin and cause blood cancers like leukemia, according to EcoWatch. That said, it's important to solely purchase quality and clean hand sanitizer brands, that use clean ingredients and are safe to use — these are our faves.