Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Robitussin Cough Syrup Recalled After Microbial Contamination — Details Robitussin Honey cough syrup has been recalled for possible microbial contamination. Here are all the details about the recall. By Anna Garrison Jan. 25 2024, Published 2:55 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Whether you're a casual shopper or keep to a strict list, paying attention to food recalls as they surface is always important. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Haleon is recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey cough syrup due to microbial contamination. Typically, Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are over-the-counter remedies used to treat colds or flu symptoms.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the cough syrup recall, including what to do if you have purchased or consumed the contaminated items.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

On Jan. 24, 2024, Robitussin Honey cough syrup was recalled for contamination.

On Jan. 24, 2024, Haleon voluntarily recalled two products, Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime, due to microbial contamination. As of writing, there are no documented reports of "adverse events" concerning the recall. There are also no further details about how the cough syrup became contaminated.

Robitussin Honey products are typically used to alleviate symptoms related to but not limited to cold, hay fever, the flu, or other respiratory issues. Currently, there are eight total lots being recalled, including the following: Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 4oz; Lot Number T10810, Expiration Date 31OCT2025

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8oz; Lot Number T08730, Expiration Date 31MAY2025

Robitussin Honey CF Max Night Adult 8oz; Lot Number T08740, Expiration Date 30JUN2026 For a full list of the recalled products, please see the FDA recall alert.

Article continues below advertisement

Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to call Haleon Customer Relations at +1-800-245-1040 or email them at mystory.us@haleon.com. If you are experiencing a reaction to the contaminated cough syrup, the FDA strongly recommends you report it to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program via fax, online form, or postal service.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

What happens if I consume contaminated products?

In the FDA's release, it notes that immunocompromised individuals have a much higher risk if they consumed contaminated products. "[T]he use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection."

While non-immunocompromised people might be alright after consuming contaminated products, there is a risk that they might also require medical attention. As such, if you have Robitussin Honey in your cabinet or pantry, check the lot number and do not open it. If you have an already opened container, do not use it anymore, and carefully dispose of the item by wrapping it securely and putting it in the trash.