FDA Issues Recall of Benny T's Dry Hot Sauce Due to Undeclared Allergen: What to Know After it was discovered that various Benny T's Vesta Hot Sauce products contained an undeclared allergen, the FDA issued a voluntary recall. By Jamie Bichelman Jan. 10 2024, Published 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Benny T's Vesta/Facebook

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued a voluntary recall announcement after undeclared wheat flour was identified in various Benny T's Vesta hot sauces. The dry hot sauces are produced by North Carolina-based Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc.

The FDA announcement, made on Jan. 8, 2024 and published on Jan. 9, targets a series of Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauces. It is imperative for those with a wheat allergy to cease use of the product. Here's what we know after the potentially life-threatening discovery of undeclared wheat was made, and how consumers should proceed with the product.

The FDA is recalling Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce.

There is a voluntary recall of multiple flavors of Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce, because it contains undeclared wheat in the ingredients, according to the FDA. Packaged in 1.5-ounce glass jars, the affected products were said to have been distributed to various online and grocery and deli retailers between Oct. 1, 2023 and Jan. 4, 2024, according to the FDA.

Parent company Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., is based in Raleigh, N.C. and, according to Benny T's Vesta's Instagram, the sauce is handmade there. Benny T's was founded in 2007 by Ben Tuorto. On Jan. 4, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services notified the FDA that the product labels failed to specify that the flour ingredient was derived from wheat.

Each of the Benny T's Vesta hot sauces being recalled are of the dry (ie. seasoning, not liquid hot sauce) variety and were sold in 1.5-ounce glass jars. The Benny T’s flavors being recalled are: Ghost, Hot, Reaper, Scorpion, and Very Hot. They are associated with lots FX001500 and FX001582, both with expiration dates in September 2024.

Although the FDA reports that no known illnesses have been reported as of the time of the announcement, those with a wheat allergy or sensitivity to it may experience life-threatening symptoms if they consume the product.

Here's what to do if you have Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce at home.

According to the FDA, those who have purchased any of the affected products "are urged not to consume them" and/or to throw them away, seemingly whether or not they are allergic to what. Those with a high degree of sensitivity to wheat should exercise caution when coming into contact with the container, and utilize the help of another if necessary to dispose of the product.

According to the Mayo Clinic, those with Celiac disease may experience a series of symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, and anemia if they accidentally consume wheat. Those with a sensitivity to gluten who have used the recalled products should monitor their level of fatigue, be on the lookout for any other abnormal red flags, and consult with a doctor if necessary.