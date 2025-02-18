Introducing Cacao Nibs: The Chocolatey Niblets That Are High in Nutritional Value These little bits can be used in smoothies, coffee, granola, and more. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 18 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Leonard Asuque/Unsplash

If you've never heard of cacao nibs before, you're not alone. The name describes the broken bits and mashed-up pieces of the cacao bean, which is one of the main ingredients used to make chocolate. While it makes sense that these little niblets would have a chocolatey taste, these teeny treats have far more nutritional value than meets the eye.

Cacao nibs are loaded with nutritional benefits, which make them a palate-pleasing addition to plenty of different foods, including your favorite smoothies. You can learn more about cacao bits, including all the nutritional perks that come along with them, below.

Source: Tetiana Bykovets/Unsplash

Cacao nibs are loaded with health benefits.

According to the experts at Healthline, cacao nibs are full of vitamins like iron, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, copper, and manganese.They are also loaded with antioxidants and flavonoids, which are all needed as part of a healthy and well-rounded diet.

Healthline says studies have shown that the cacao nibs may include some other potential health benefits, which include: Anti-cancer properties, which may help stop the spread of certain cancers

Heart health benefits, like a reduction in blood pressure and the improvement in the function of blood vessels

Blood sugar control, which can help not only regulate blood sugar, but that may also help with insulin sensitivity

Immunity boosters, which could help decrease inflammation

If you're looking to add some cacao nibs to your diet, you'll want to be aware that they may taste slightly bitter on their own, which is why they are typically enjoyed when mixed in with other meals or drinks, like smoothies, parfaits, or even added to your morning cup of joe.

What are the benefits of ceremonial cacao?

While cacao nibs and beans are readily available at grocery and health food stores, you may have to seek out a specialty store if you're looking for ceremonial-grade cacao. According to the Ritual Cacao website, this product is far less processed than regular cacao beans and instead consists of 100% undiluted cacao. This product is then processed into a liquid called cacao liquor, and it's believed to serve as a natural way to relieve stress.

Source: Etty Fidele/Unsplash

Some Indigenous cultures, like those found in South America and Mesoamerica, use this version of the bean as part of a ceremonial drink shared in a group setting to bond while working toward setting intentions, breaking up emotional blockages, and more. According to the Escape Haven website, these ceremonies date back thousands of years, and there have even been instances of its usage in the Amazon that go back 5,300 years ago.

Here are some cacao ceremony benefits:

Because these ceremonies are so tied to emotional and spiritual well-being, it should be no surprise that the benefits are largely related to mental health. Escape Haven says that some of the more common perks of these rituals include: Feeling loved

Positive mood changes and euphoria

Stronger bonds

More compassion