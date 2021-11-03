Indigenous Communities Have Been Forced to Relocate To Areas Heavily Impacted by Climate Change

Sadly, our National Parks also play a major role in forced relocation and stealing Indigenous land from its rightful owners. Areas that had already been doled out to tribes that were still viewed as somewhat desirable were turned into National Parks in the name of conservation. California's Yosemite National Park was just one example of this, as white colonizers during the Gold Rush attacked the Ahwahneechee people and killed about 23 Native Americans, which inspired a "war of extermination."

John Muir, who has been deemed "Father of the National Parks," was also blatantly racist towards Native Americans, and unfortunately, his values affected the values of the Sierra Club, which he co-founded. Although it was painted as an environmental organization, it has dark roots in terms of driving out Native Americans from their beautiful homes.

And while conservation is important, environmentalism is unauthentic until it's fully intersectional, protecting all living people and things.