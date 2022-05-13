This Startup Is Making Cocoa-Free "Alt-Chocolate" Out of Plants, in Protest of Big Chocolate's Unethical Labor

On an episode of Friends, Monica is hired to create recipes using Mockolate, a “completely synthetic chocolate substitute” that she and her friends all agree tastes horrible, and nothing at all like chocolate. (It even bubbles in her mouth… definitely not ideal.)

Still, a chocolate-free chocolate product isn’t such a bad idea, considering all the issues in the cocoa industry — and that’s why a startup called WNWN (pronounced “win-win”) is introducing its cocoa-free chocolate bars to the public.