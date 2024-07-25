Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living The 4 Best Metal Tongue Scrapers — and Why You Should Be Using One Now you'll be sure you don't have bad breath. By Kristine Solomon Published Jul. 25 2024, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

The gunk that builds up on your tongue is not the sexiest topic you'll read about today, but it might be the most important. Even if you brush and floss diligently, an unhygienic tongue can be enough to cause bad breath, cavities, and even gum disease. Oh, and a visible white coating, speaking of unsexy topics. The solution? Introduce a metal tongue scraper into your brushing routine. Typically made of stainless steel or copper, the metal tongue scrapers are best because they're non-porous, so they're easier to keep clean, and of course they're longer lasting and more sustainable than their plastic counterparts.

Article continues below advertisement

How to use a metal tongue scraper:

When using a tongue scraper, work from the back to the front, and rinse the tool after each scrape. When your tongue feels sufficiently clean, wash your metal tongue scraper and store it somewhere clean. The metal tongue scrapers below are our picks for at home and on the go. Some say using one can even improve your sense of taste — which, for some, might be enough of an incentive! Check out four of our favorite metal tongue scrapers.

Zero Waste Tongue Scraper

This stainless steel tongue scraper is used and loved by one Green Matters editor. The sturdy stainless steel tool removes bacteria, debris, plaque, and dead cells from the tongue, giving you the confidence to get close. Plastic-free, BPA-free, and shipped in sustainable packaging, this one is great pick that will last forever.

Article continues below advertisement

MasterMedi Tongue Scrapers (2-pack)

Amazon's No. 1 best-selling tongue scraper comes in stainless or copper, and the latter happens to be naturally antimicrobial. Copper is also a durable material, so your investment will last. This MasterMedi pack comes with two scrapers plus carrying cases for travel. And more than 87,000 customers have given them a five-star review. "Well I never really knew tongue scrapers existed a few months ago and now I don’t think I can live without one!" a customer joked. "It’s easy to use and fits in your mouth comfortably. It’s made well so I know it will last for years. The U-shape lets you get the back of your tongue and it definitely makes your mouth feel cleaner. It looks weird but performs well!!"

Cafhelp Tongue Scrapers (2-pack)

If you prefer a one-handed scraping style, these surgical steel tongue scrapers are perfect for you — and they're smaller than the two-handed style, so they're also great for kids. This set of two even comes with carrying cases and a lifetime guarantee. "I don’t know how I survived before this product! I couldn’t believe how much gunk it scrapped off my tongue. I use it every morning after brushing and it makes my mouth feel so much cleaner. It is super easy to clean, everything rinses off easily, and it doesn’t hang onto any odor," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Stainless Steel Tongue Scraper Set (2-pack)