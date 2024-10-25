Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness 5 Benefits of Butterfly Pea Flower for Your Health If you're feeling blue, just brew a cup of tea with this mighty flower. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 25 2024, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The first time I tried a butterfly pea flower tea latte, I was captivated by its rich color. For the entirety of human history, people have consumed various plants as well as sweet, delicious spices for their health or medicinal benefits — but for that plant, spice, or herb to be so bewitching with colorful hues like this flower, is rare. If you have ever consumed butterfly pea flowers in any form, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

Article continues below advertisement

But did you know that this royal, vibrant flower holds many potential health benefits? Keep reading to learn why butterfly pea flower — aka Asian pigeonwings, blue pea, bluebellvine, and Darwin pea — is highly sought after, and why those who consume it feel the glow of its various benefits.

People consume butterfly pea flower tea for the healthy brain benefits.

Source: iStock

According to the Tucson Tea Company blog, the flowering plant has been utilized for both its medicinal and beautifying benefits for centuries. One attractive benefit to drinking butterfly pea flower tea is the flower's ability to support the functioning of your brain. The flower contains leucocyanidin, a compound that is purported to support memory, learning, and cognitive functioning, according to the blog.

Article continues below advertisement

These claims are supported by additional research published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information. According to the research, butterfly pea flower, which is scientifically known as Clitoria ternatea, has been used in Ayurvedic medicine to support healthy brains and treat mental health disorders.

Butterfly pea flower tea is a drink rich in antioxidants that may support skin conditions.

Source: iStock

Per the Tucson Tea Company blog, butterfly pea flowers are full of antioxidants that are protective in nature against free radicals. Your skin, per the tea company, is the greatest beneficiary, as the antioxidants are alleged to boost your complexion and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Article continues below advertisement

That's not all. Because butterfly pea flower holds anti-inflammatory properties, it is said to be one arrow in the quiver in the fight against skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. It appears that research into these claims is ongoing, but according to one study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, butterfly pea flower is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.

Some people consume butterfly pea flower for its boost to the immune system and overall health.

Source: iStock

According to the Dr. Axe blog, compounds such as p-coumarin acid and delphinidin glucoside give the flower antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits. Because of this, it is said that the tea is protective against both viruses and infections, supportive of a healthy gut, and may help gastrointestinal problems as it may be considered a natural alternative to laxatives and diuretics.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Axe claims that butterfly pea flower can be used to treat some infections due to parasites. It is also purported to be able to help treat bronchitis by removing mucus from the lungs, and as a respiratory disorder aid, helps in treating asthma, per the blog.

Butterfly pea flower may help your blood sugar levels.

Per a medically reviewed article in Healthline, butterfly pea flower may stabilize blood sugar in those at risk of diabetes. Citing the ability of butterfly pea flower extract to reduce blood sugar and insulin levels, as well as antioxidants in the flower that can protect against damaged cells due to diabetes, it appears that those with diabetes should consult a trusted healthcare professional to inquire if butterfly pea flower may support their health.

Butterfly pea flower extract can be used as a gel to treat eye issues.

Source: iStock