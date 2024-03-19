Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism How Lion's Mane Can Be Good for Your Body, Mind, and Spirit Lion’s mane mushrooms may hold notable spiritual and health benefits. By Beth Rush PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 7:52 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Lion’s mane mushrooms are not only a healthy and delicious dinner option, but they are also historically part of traditional Chinese medicine, and can potentially offer up endless potential health benefits.

Read on to learn about the many properties of lion's mane mushrooms that can benefit a person’s physical health, as well as the spiritual benefits of this fungus. As you read about its benefits, always consult a physician about any health changes or concerns you might have when adjusting your diet.

Source: iStock

Lion’s mane mushrooms improve your cognitive functioning and sleep quality, opening your mind to spiritual practices.

Anyone who wants to experience the spiritual benefits of lion’s mane mushrooms should start by considering how it might make their mind more open to spiritual experiences. Research published in the journal Nutrients in 2023 found that consuming lion's mane mushrooms could improve focus, but more research is needed.

Many companies, such as Mushroom Revival, sell lion's mane as a supplement to help with focus and mental clarity. The supplement comes in all different forms, including powder, tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

Lion's mane mushrooms may help you feel more balanced.

You likely won’t positively engage with your spiritual practices or beliefs if you’re not in a good mood. Lion’s mane mushrooms might help with that. A study published in the journal Foods shows that lion's mane mushrooms can increase serotonin production, ultimately regulating moods so they’re more balanced and positive.

Enjoying lion’s mane mushrooms could cultivate better meditation experiences.

Meditating lets you hone your thoughts and focus on your wellness. It’s much easier to do that when stress isn’t distracting you. The above-mentioned Nutrients study found that consuming lion’s mane supplements can help reduce stress, so taking this supplement could potentially calm your body when you’re ready to relax during meditation, or any other activity.

Your mood could improve and your and emotional healing may get easier with lion’s mane mushrooms.

Lion’s mane can help improve serotonin production, according to a study in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews. When your brain produces more serotonin, your mood improves. You might experience greater emotional healing with your spiritual practices if lion’s mane aids your progress with its neurological effects. Certain properties of lion's mane mushrooms may also be able to reduce symptoms of depression, the study noted.

Lion's mane extract could give you a refreshing boost of energy.

For instance, a "mental performance" beverage called TUNE IN uses lion's mane mushroom powder as its main ingredient, and the drink is designed to "awaken your mind, nourish your spirit, and better your life." The company believes the drink can also help enhance cognitive function, and help you "delve into the spiritual world without distractions."