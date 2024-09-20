Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Looking for All-Natural Toothpaste? These 5 Vegan Brands Are as Close as It Gets These popular plant-based, flouride-free natural toothpastes fight plaque, promote healthy gums, and taste great. Some are even zero waste. By Kristine Solomon Published Sept. 20 2024, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Toothpaste cleans our teeth, prevents plaque, and keeps our gums healthy. That's a good thing, right? Well, yes, but conventional toothpastes have a dirty secret: they're packed with chemicals like fluoride, triclosan, and sodium lauryl sulfate, which lead to issues like hormonal disruption, tooth discoloration, sore gums, and environmental pollution. Exfoliating microbeads and non-biodegradable artificial sweeteners don't help matters. All-natural toothpastes sound like they'd be the solution until you realize that 100 percent natural toothpaste is very hard to find.

There are, however, almost all-natural kinds of toothpaste — plant-based formulations that use gentle, biodegradable ingredients like baking soda, coconut oil, and essential oils to replace the more harmful stuff. However, even natural toothpastes undergo some form of processing and require preservatives to ensure shelf stability. Perfection aside, switching to a vegan, all-natural toothpaste is the health-conscious, eco-friendly move. The six natural toothpastes below come in pastes, powders, and tablets. Some come in recyclable packaging. And they all taste great, according to reviewers.

Dr. Bronner’s - All-One Toothpaste - Cinnamon, 5 oz. (3-pack)

If you're looking for a natural toothpaste with a little spice, Dr. Bronner's Cinnamon All-One Toothpaste is a top contender. This fluoride-free, vegan formula uses organic cinnamon oil to give you that chewing gum-fresh flavor while organic ingredients like coconut flour and aloe gently polish and soothe your teeth and gums. With no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, Dr. Bronners is a top pick — and it comes in minty flavors, too. Grab the three-pack for an economical win. "I have used many brands of toothpaste over the years, but this brand by far is the best. As a coffee drinker, I have found no other brand as good at removing and preventing stained teeth. My teeth have never looked whiter and been as healthy as they have been since I switched to this toothpaste," a reviewer wrote.

Davids Premium Natural Toothpaste - Peppermint, 5.25 oz.

Davids is a top name in the natural toothpaste game. It uses gentle ingredients like baking soda and mint oils in its fluoride-free formulations and fights plaque without harmful chemicals. Best part? It comes in a recyclable metal tube and uses zero plastic. Vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the USA—this peppermint-flavored toothpaste proves you can have it all, including a fresh, clean smile. "By far the best natural toothpaste I have used! Great taste and leaves your mouth feeling refreshed and clean," a shopper wrote.

Boka n-Ha Toothpaste, 4 oz. (2-Pack)

Bokas' natural toothpastes are unique in a few ways. One is that they contain nano-hydroxyapatite (n-HA), a naturally occurring mineral that makes up the majority of the enamel and dentin in your teeth (it also contains more common vegan ingredients like aloe vera and green tea). Another is that it comes in outside-the-box flavors like Watermelon Mint, Lemon Lavender, Coco Ginger, and Orange Cream. This 2-pack lets you try two flavors at a time. "I started developing gum sensitivity several years ago (runs in the family) and no other basic name brand products were working for me. I have been using Boka for over a year now and my sensitivity is completely gone! I also love that I don't have to compromise between science and all natural - Boka is the best of both worlds," a customer wrote.

Georganics Mineral Toothpaste Powder - Spearmint, 60 ml.

Ever try brushing with tooth powder? It tends to be superior at removing plaque and whitening your teeth. Georganics Whitening Toothpaste Powder is packed with baking soda and natural mineral powders, and it lifts stains like a pro while refreshing your mouth with a burst of spearmint essential oil. Plus, it’s all about the zero-waste lifestyle, thanks to its sleek, reusable glass jar. Say goodbye to synthetic additives and plastic packaging, and say good morning to a refreshing alternative. "Tried lots of different tooth powders and this is just the best. Simple," wrote a fan.

Huppy Charcoal Mint Toothpaste Tablets - 248 tablets (4-month supply)