There are a few standards we have for our sunscreen that never waver. One, it has to be mineral sunscreen, which forms a physical barrier against the sun instead of absorbing into your skin like chemical sunscreen. Another is that it has to contain non-nano zinc oxide, the industry-standard, nontoxic, reef-safe ingredient that provides broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. And finally, its other ingredients should be skin-nourishing and ideally plant-based. In our quest for the best all-natural zero-waste sunscreen, we upped the ante even further: we wanted all of the above and plastic-free packaging.

The five sunscreens below passed our tests with flying colors. Not only do they provide protection from sunburn, premature signs of aging, and skin cancer, but some contain mega-moisturizers like squalane and hyaluronic acid and skin soothers like aloe and shea butter. The sunscreen sticks and sun creams below each come in creative, fully recyclable packaging, including glass jars, aluminum tins, and FSC-certified cardboard tubes. And remember, DIY sunscreen is never a good idea!

Attitude's Sunly Plastic-Free Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 30

Attitude's Sunly mineral sunscreen is a marvel of plastic-free engineering. Its packaging is made of biodegradable FSC-certified cardboard. And the sunscreen stick itself is made with vegan, EWG Verified ingredients like non-nano zinc oxide, coconut oil, and castor seed oil. We like the fragrance-free version, but this smart stick comes in tropical and orange blossom scents, too. "I wanted a natural sunscreen [and] this is perfect. I have no complaints with the consistency. It does NOT leave a trace of white on my skin. It applies like any other lotion," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Circular Bodies Sun Cream - Plastic Free Sunscreen SPF 30

The all-natural formulation inside this fully compostable glass jar (with metal lid) is so gentle, it can safely be used on kids. Circular Bodies' Sun Cream has a short list of ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, essential oils, and, of course, non-nano zinc oxide. This is a brand you can feel great about: it's chemical-free, cruelty-free, and the company promotes fair labor practices. Note that because it includes beeswax, this sunscreen isn't vegan. Consider this one as a daily facial sunscreen. "I use it as both sunscreen and lotion because it delivers better hydration than any of my lotions," wrote a shopper.

Utu Moisturizing Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum SPF 30

If you love your sunscreen in a squeezable tube, Utu Moisturizing Sunscreen is a great zero-waste, plastic-free, and vegan pick. In addition to broad-spectrum protection from non-nano zinc oxide, this formulation is packed with naturally hydrating ingredients including hyaluronic acid, squalane, and sea buckthorn. "I am hooked on this mineral sunscreen, it feels lovely on my skin, silky and never leaves a white film on my darker skin," one fan attested.

Tinted Zinc Sun Butter - SPF 50+

An SPF of 30 is fine for everyday use, but a waterproof sunscreen with SPF 50 is best for outdoor sports and water activities. Tinted Zinc Sun Butter - SPF 50+ is is waterproof and effective for up to 80 minutes. It's packed with USDA Certified organic ingredients like coconut oil, calendula, and beeswax (meaning this sunscreen also is not vegan). It comes in a compact tin that's not only recyclable, but oh-so purse-friendly.

Raw Elements Mineral Sunscreen - Tinted Facial Moisturizer SPF 30