Home > Green Matters Approved 14 Best Zero-Waste Shops Across the U.S. Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Nov. 19 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: istock

Over the last decade, more and more zero-waste shops have sprung up around the world, offering customers a unique, waste-free shopping experience. Whether you’re looking for plastic-free lifestyle items, cleaning products, pantry goods, or anything in between, you’ll be able to find it at your local zero-waste store — below, learn about some of the best zero-waste shops across the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the best zero-waste shops across the U.S. once a day until Dec. 17, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Dec. 26, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the Best Zero-Waste Shops Across the U.S.!

A Sustainable Village

A Sustainable Village in Greenwich Village, New York City, is a zero-waste shop designed to educate and encourage people to make progress in their zero-waste journeys. The store offers a variety of zero-waste products, including kitchen storage containers, shampoo and conditioner bars, and a refill station. A Sustainable Village is a member of One Tree Planted and donates to plant a tree for every order over $100. Products are available in-store and online.

Article continues below advertisement

BYO Long Beach

BYO Long Beach sells home and personal care products, plus a wide range of reusable containers for every need. The store was founded to encourage community members to reduce trash and invest in reusable alternatives. You can also visit in person to refill your items at the refill station or shop online. Since its founding in 2017, the store has expanded from one to three locations in California, including the original Long Beach.

Article continues below advertisement

Frank's Market & Refillery

Source: Frank's Market & Refillery

Frank's Market & Refillery in Asbury Park, New Jersey, prioritizes sustainability and your wallet. The store sells a wide range of zero-waste products, including personal care, home care, pet care, and reusable storage options. Frank's Market & Refillery proudly advertises its products are sustainable, eco-friendly, organic, toxin-free, and single-use plastic-free. The store website provides instructions about care for many reusable products as well. The store is also a proud 1% For the Planet member. You can shop online or in person.

Article continues below advertisement

Good Deeds Market

Source: Good Deeds

Good Deeds Market in Cape May, New Jersey, sells zero-waste products and refills, including home care, personal care, art supplies, gardening supplies, and more. The store makes some of its products, such as its Plantable Seed Cards, for which 10% of sales are donated to the Cape May Point Science Center to fund Project Monarch. Good Deeds Market is also partnered with Ecologi and the Eden Reforestation Projects, so 1 tree is planted for every purchase. Products are available online and in person.

Article continues below advertisement

Maison Jar

Source: Maison Jar

Maison Jar in Brooklyn, New York, is a neighborhood refillery and grocery store. The store's approach to zero-waste is inspired by owner Larasati Vitoux's childhood in France. Maison Jar's extensive product list, including seasonal fresh produce and pantry items, is curated from organic, Fair Trade, or Integrated Pest Management sources nationwide. Maison Jar prioritizes partnering with responsibly sourced, local, and organic farmers. Shoppers can order online or visit the store in person.

Article continues below advertisement

Refill Room

Refill Room in Westchester, New York, is dedicated to reducing the need for single-use plastic items, one zero-waste and/or refillable product at a time. The store sells personal care items for humans and pets, cleaning products, and low(er) waste cleaning products. Products are available online and in person, but those who want to use their bottles for refills must come in person.

Article continues below advertisement

Roots Zero Waste Market

Roots Zero Waste Market in Garden City, Idaho, is the first full-service zero-waste grocery store and café in the U.S. In addition to carrying primarily bulk food items, it also carries household and personal care products. Roots Zero Waste Market works specifically with local farmers to provide toxin-free, organically cultivated produce. Products are only available in person.

Article continues below advertisement

Sustain LA

Sustain LA in Los Angeles, California, is a woman-owned small business. Sustain provides household, body care, and zero-waste living needs, including a product Refill Bar available in person in Highland Park or online for pickup and delivery. Additionally, Sustain rents out its space for events for up to 200 people. The store provides zero-waste event planning services as well to ensure your next bash is as eco-friendly as possible.

Article continues below advertisement

The Eco Flamingo

Source: Alexis Chavez / The Eco Flamingo

The Eco Flamingo in Chicago, Illinois, is a zero-waste general store for all your sustainable needs. All products are cruelty-free and vegetarian, and the Eco Flamingo's in-house-created products are vegan. The store also hosts sustainability-based community events, like mending basics workshops, and offers composting/recycling drop-off. The Eco Flamingo offers a bulk refill station of numerous health, beauty, and pantry items. Products are available in-store and online.

Article continues below advertisement

The Good Fill

The Good Fill's two stores in Nashville, Tennessee, challenge wasteful practices and encourage consumers to be more mindful of their impact. The stores sell refills of household and personal care items in addition to other low-waste essentials. Liquid refill products ordered online are mailed in BPA-free plastic pouches that the Good Fill encourages to reuse or recycle through TerraCycle. Refills are available online and in-store.

Article continues below advertisement

The Waste Less Shop

Source: Jocelyn Noel Photo

The Waste Less Shop in Reno, Nevada, partners with local makers to create zero-waste home and personal care products. The in-person storefront offers a BulkBar, where customers can fill up their pre-loved containers with home and personal care products. The Waste Less Shop also offers a membership program, providing customers with free shipping and 10 percent off. The store is a One Tree Planted partner, meaning each membership purchase plants one tree.

Article continues below advertisement

Usefull

Usefull in Dallas, Texas, is greater Dallas' first refillery & zero waste shop. The store offers zero-waste personal care and home cleaning products as well as refill products in one of four sizes: 10oz, 16oz, 32oz, or 128oz (a gallon). If you purchase any gallon refill product, you are automatically entitled to 10 percent off. The store also hosts eco-friendly events such as pumpkin composting and toy swaps! Customers can order online or in-store.

Article continues below advertisement

Way of Being

Source: Way of Being

Way of Being in Portland, Oregon, is a low-waste shop that sells personal care, wellness, and cleaning supplies, amongst other products. All products are as plastic-free as possible with vendors that are 12 percent locally sourced in Oregon, 38 percent West Coast-based, and 82 percent USA-based. 14 percent of Way of Being's vendors are Certified B Corps. The store also sells refills and subscription products, and for online purchases, shipping is 100 percent carbon neutral.

Article continues below advertisement

ZERO Market

ZERO Market in Denver, Colorado, offers zero-waste products, including personal care, home care, and reusable containers. Items it carries that are completely packaging-free include household cleaners, soaps, on-tap kombucha in-store, and more. The store offers over 1,200 products in person and 250 online. ZERO Market has two in-person locations for refills and offers in-person workshops about making sustainable swaps.